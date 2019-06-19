Megan Jendrick Inducted into State of Washington Sports Hall of Fame

2-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Megan Jendrick (née Megan Quann) will be inducted into the State of Washington Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2019. The 7 member class will bring the hall up to 217 inductees since it opened in 1960, and Jendrick becomes the 6th inductee from the sport of swimming.

The 35-year old hails from Tacoma Washington. In the year 2000, at only 16, she qualified for the 2000 Summer Olympic Games, where she won gold medals both individually in the 100 breaststroke and as part of the American 400 medley relay. After missing the 2004 Olympic team, she retired from swimming and was inducted into the Pacific Northwest Swimming Hall of Fame – but that was not the last we’d hear from her in the pool.

She came out of retirement to win 3 gold medals at the World University Games in 2005. By 2007, she was the silver medalist in the 200 breaststroke at the World Championships, and a year later she qualified to swim the individual 100 breaststroke and as part of the American 400 medley relay at the 2008 Olympic Games. She competed in 2008 as Megan Jendrick after marrying her husband, Nathan.

In 2009, she split a 30.40 on the first 50 meters of a 200 breaststroke to break Jessica Hardy’s American Record in the event. That was the 27th American Record breaking swim of her career.

She gave birth to her first child in late 2011, and 7 months later competed at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials. A year later, she swam at the US National Championships, with a high finish of 3rd in the 50 breaststroke, and in September announced her retirement from international swimming.

Most of Jendrick’s youth was spent in the state of Washington. She attended Emerald Ridge High School in Puyallup and began college at Pacific Lutheran University before transferring to and graduating from Arizona State. She now lives with her family in suburban Tacoma, where she works as the director of Parks & Rec in Fife.

Other inductees to the hall of fame from swimming include 2 coaches, Ray Daughters (2013) and Dick Hannula (1994); and 3 swimmers, Kaye Hall-Greff (1983), Helene Madison (1960), and Jack Medica (1962). All 4 swimmers chosen have at least 2 Olympic gold medals.

