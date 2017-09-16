Megan Jendrick Named Director Of Parks & Rec In Fife

Press Release courtesy of City of Fife.

Megan Jendrick, two-time Olympian and three-time Olympic medalist (two gold, one silver), named Director of new Parks, Recreation and Aquatics department for the City of Fife (Wash.). Jendrick began her role as Director on September 1, 2017. City Council voted 6-1 in favor of placing Aquatics back into Parks & Rec and naming Jendrick as the Director.

“As an athlete I woke up every morning with a goal of being the best in the world. After I retired I didn’t know if I could ever find something that I could apply that same type of passion toward, but I have been very fortunate to be here in Fife. I love the opportunities and challenges I get to face in working to bring our citizens and visitors the best programming possible,” said Jendrick.

Jendrick had been Aquatics Director after the City split Aquatics into its own division, away from Parks & Rec. Due to the unprecedented success that Jendrick has created for that division, the City Council voted to fold Aquatics back into Parks and place her in the top spot, overseeing all of Aquatics, Parks and Recreation for the City.

During her time as Aquatics Director Jendrick led an increase in participation at Fife’s only pool by almost 5,000 additional participants (particularly notable since Fife’s own population is under 10,000. There are far more swim lesson participants alone than there are total citizens in the City!). In addition, she added classes for all ages, ranging from babies to adult learn-to-swim.

Jendrick has led a near doubling of department revenue since she began working at Fife in 2013 and created a scholarship program for underprivileged kids to gain life-saving water skills; hosted a successful USA Swimming SwimJitsu to help raise funds for this. Jendrick also made Fife a USA Swimming Make-a-Splash partner.

Jendrick created and launched a USA Swimming team in Fife that now has 85 members.