Florida State’s Garnet Holds Off Gold In Both Men & Women

The Florida State swimming and diving teams held its annual Garnet vs. Gold meet at the Morcom Aquatics Center on Saturday. The Garnet team defeated Gold 152.5-123.5 (women) and 139-137 (men).

“The team really stepped up today and swam very well for our first competition,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “I’m very excited by what I saw in the pool and in their spirit too. This should be a good year for us.”

Senior Natalie Pierce won both the 100 breast and the 200 breast after starting the meet off by helping Gold to a victory in the 200 medley relay along with Emma Terebo, Leila Johnston and Madeline Cohen.

Newcomer Shelly Drozda led Garnet with a pair of wins, touching with a time of in the 200 back before bringing home the 200 IM. Drozda was edged out by Michelle Turek by two one-hundredths of a second in the 200 free, placing second.

In the distance events, Alex Wittman led the way for Gold, placing first in the 1000 free before winning the 500 free.

In the men’s meet, Griffin Alaniz contributed two victories for Gold, winning the 1000 free before outlasting Connor Kalisz in the 200 back.

Rudo Loock added a two wins for Garnet, taking the 200 free and 200 IM in addition to placing second in the 100 fly.

Freshman Ryan Telford impressed for Garnet in both the 100 and 200 breast, holding off newcomer Julio Horrego to win both races.

The Gold divers won the diving portion of the meet, as Tyler Roberge, Molly Carlson, Caroline Gerhardt, and Cameron Thatcher added 10 points for each squad.

The official start to the 2017-18 season will begin Sept. 22-24 at the All-Florida Invite in Gainesville, Fla.

