Italy Announces 21-Strong Roster For 2019 World Championships

2019 ITALIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 Italian Championships concluded, with 21 swimmers being named to the line-up for Gwangju. The youngest athlete is 14-year-old Benedetta Pilato, who took the women’s 50m breaststroke silver in a new Italian Junior Record-setting time of 30.61.

Gabriele Detti‘s 3:43.36 winning time in the men’s 400m free equaled his won Italian National Record, while youngster Federico Burdisso earned 200m fly gold in a new Italian National Record of 1:54.64.

Margherita Panziera also scored a new Italian Record, clocking a monster 58.92 as lead-off on her club team’s medley relay, but nailed a 200m back NR-setting mark of 2:05.72 as well, a time that would have won the gold medal in Rio.

Veteran Fabio Scozzoli made the grade, as did Simona Quadarella, the 20-year-old who took triple gold in Glasgow last year.

Note that all relays have qualified save for the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

Italy’s World Championships Line-up

Simona Quadarella – 800 freestyle in 8’25”55, 1500 freestyle 16’04”02

Gabriele Detti – 400 freestyle in 3’43”36, 800s freestyle 7’43”83, 4×200 freestyle

Marco De Tullio – 400 freestyle in 3’46”89

Martina Carraro – 100 breast in 1’07”04, 4×100 medley, 50 breast in 30”52

Arianna Castiglioni – 100 breast 1’07”11

Federico Burdisso – 200 butterfly in 1’54”64

Andrea Vergani – 50 freestyle in 21”53

Elena Di Liddo – 100 butterfly in 57”80, 4×100 medley

Thomas Ceccon – 100 back in 53”60, 4×100 medley

Fabio Scozzoli i- 100 breast in 59”52, 4×100 medley, 50 breast in 26”82

Federica Pellegrini – 200 freestyle 1’56”60, 100 free style in 53”72, 4×200 free relay and 4×100 medley

Gregorio Paltrinieri – 800 freestyle in 7’45”35, 1500 freestyle in 14’38”34

Alessandro Miressi – 4×100 free relay in 48”32 and 4×100 medley

Manuel Frigo – 4×100 free relay in 48”56

Santo Condorelli 4×100 free relay in 48”57

Margherita Panziera – 100 back in 59”77, 4×100 medley relay, 200 back in 2’05”72

Matteo Restivo – 200 back in 1’56”45

Piero Codia – 4×100 medley relay in 51 “75 (fly)

Filippo Megli – 200 freestyle in 1’46”56, 4×200 freestyle relay

Benedetta Pilato – 50 breast in 30”61

Nicolò Martinenghi – 50 breast in 26”98