Italy Announces 21-Strong Roster For 2019 World Championships

2019 ITALIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 2nd – Saturday, April 6th
- Stadio del Nuoto – Riccione (ITA)
- LCM
- SwimSwam Italia Preview
- SwimSwam Preview
- Meet Site
- Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap/Day 3 Recap/Day 4 Recap/Day 5 Recap
- Start List
- Results
Be sure to check out our SwimSwam Italia Channel for more in-depth coverage.
The 2019 Italian Championships concluded, with 21 swimmers being named to the line-up for Gwangju. The youngest athlete is 14-year-old Benedetta Pilato, who took the women’s 50m breaststroke silver in a new Italian Junior Record-setting time of 30.61.
Gabriele Detti‘s 3:43.36 winning time in the men’s 400m free equaled his won Italian National Record, while youngster Federico Burdisso earned 200m fly gold in a new Italian National Record of 1:54.64.
Margherita Panziera also scored a new Italian Record, clocking a monster 58.92 as lead-off on her club team’s medley relay, but nailed a 200m back NR-setting mark of 2:05.72 as well, a time that would have won the gold medal in Rio.
Veteran Fabio Scozzoli made the grade, as did Simona Quadarella, the 20-year-old who took triple gold in Glasgow last year.
Note that all relays have qualified save for the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay.
Italy’s World Championships Line-up
Simona Quadarella – 800 freestyle in 8’25”55, 1500 freestyle 16’04”02
Gabriele Detti – 400 freestyle in 3’43”36, 800s freestyle 7’43”83, 4×200 freestyle
Marco De Tullio – 400 freestyle in 3’46”89
Martina Carraro – 100 breast in 1’07”04, 4×100 medley, 50 breast in 30”52
Arianna Castiglioni – 100 breast 1’07”11
Federico Burdisso – 200 butterfly in 1’54”64
Andrea Vergani – 50 freestyle in 21”53
Elena Di Liddo – 100 butterfly in 57”80, 4×100 medley
Thomas Ceccon – 100 back in 53”60, 4×100 medley
Fabio Scozzoli i- 100 breast in 59”52, 4×100 medley, 50 breast in 26”82
Federica Pellegrini – 200 freestyle 1’56”60, 100 free style in 53”72, 4×200 free relay and 4×100 medley
Gregorio Paltrinieri – 800 freestyle in 7’45”35, 1500 freestyle in 14’38”34
Alessandro Miressi – 4×100 free relay in 48”32 and 4×100 medley
Manuel Frigo – 4×100 free relay in 48”56
Santo Condorelli 4×100 free relay in 48”57
Margherita Panziera – 100 back in 59”77, 4×100 medley relay, 200 back in 2’05”72
Matteo Restivo – 200 back in 1’56”45
Piero Codia – 4×100 medley relay in 51 “75 (fly)
Filippo Megli – 200 freestyle in 1’46”56, 4×200 freestyle relay
Benedetta Pilato – 50 breast in 30”61
Nicolò Martinenghi – 50 breast in 26”98
Leave a Reply