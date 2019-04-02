Detti On Fire, Vergani 21.5 On Italian C’ships Day 1

2019 ITALIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Be sure to check out our SwimSwam Italia Channel fo more in-depth and on-site coverage.

Men’s 50m Back:

Silver medalist in this 50m back event at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, Thomas Ceccon, got it done tonight in Riccione, upgrading to gold in a new Italian Junior Record mark. Clocking 25.20, Ceccon swam a new lifetime best and beat out Simone Sabbioni’s previous Italian Junior Record mark of 25.22 on the books since 2014. Sabbioni is out of these championships due to injury.

Runner-up tonight was the leader from the heats, Matteo Milli, who earned a top time of 25.27 this morning, but finished in 25.34 behind Ceccon. Bonacchi rounded out the top 3 in 25.35.

The minimum qualification time for Gwangju, however, is 24.70, so none of the top 3 finishers hit the mark.

Women’s 800m Freestyle:

3-time European Championships gold medalist Simona Quadarella won tonight’s 800m free handily, turning in a gold medal-garnering effort of 8:25.55. That’s quicker than the 8:33.24 she put up at the Spanish Open just weeks ago and also dips under the 8:26.50 minimum time standard to place herself on the Italian roster for this summer’s World Championships.

Quadarella’s time tonight checks-in as the 4th fastest outing in the world so far this season.

Alisia Tettamanzi finished with the silver in a mark of 8:33.55, giving her a berth in the European Junior Championships. Giulia Salin took bronze in 8:33.64.

Men’s 400m Freestyle:

The reigning World Champion of the 800 meters freestyle, as well as the Olympic bronze medalist at Rio 2016 of the 400 and 1500 meters, Gabriele Detti , matched his own 400m freestyle National Record en route to the top of the podium tonight in Riccione.

Qualifying with a morning effort of 3:48.32 the only sub-3:50 mark of the field, Detti turned things up a notch to match his 3:43.36 hit at this same meet 2 years ago. That crushed the 3:47.60 eh raced earlier this month at the Città di Milano Trophy.

As a matter of fact, his time tonight beat out what it took for Detti to win bronze in Rio, which was 3:43.49.

Here is how Detti split he race tonight:

50 meters 26.12

100 meters 54.07

150 meters: 1’22.1

200 meters 1’50.65

250 meters 2’18.97

300 meters 2’47.56

350 meters 3’15.83

400 meters 3: 43.36 (28.50)

In a preview of what’s to come in Gwangju, Detti’s time overtakes Chinese Olympian Sun Yang’s previous #1 time in the world of 3:43.73 from just last week’s Chinese Nationals.

Runner-up behind Detti, Marco De Tullio, earned the Gwangju qualifying time as well with his 3:46.89, making his first senior national team. Bronze this evening went to Domenico Acerenza.

Women’s 100m Breast:

GOLD Martina Carraro 1:07.04 SILVER Arianna Castiglioni 1:07.11 BRONZE Natalia Foffi 1:08.55

Although Arianna Castiglioni hit the Gwangju-qualifying time this morning in 1:06.92, she fell just short of that level of performance with a silver medal-earning 1:07.11 this evening. Taking the top prize was instead Martain Carraro, who fired off a mark of 1:07.04, not too terribly far off her 1:06.41 National Record from 2016.

Both Carraro and Castiglioni dip under the QT of 1:07.11 and will be representing Italy in the event at this summer’s World Championships.

Men’s 200m Fly:

GOLD Federico Burdisso 1:54.64 ITALIAN RECORD SILVER Giacomo Carini 1:57.17 BRONZE Matteo Pelizzari 1:57.46

17-year-old Federico Burdisso blasted a new Italian Senior National Record tonight in Riccione while competing in the men’s 200m fly final at the Italian Championships. After posting a solid 1:57.35 this morning to take the top seed over seasoned swimmers such as Matteo Pelizzari and Filippo Berlincioni, Burdisso tapped into a new gear to rip a lifetime best of 1:54.64.

Splitting 53.68, 1:00.96, Burdisso’s time overtook the previous national record by well over half a second, with the old standard resting at the 1:55.40 Giacomo Carini clocked in 2017. Tonight, Carini finished in 1:57.17 for silver, handing the golden torch to on-the-rise Burdisso. The teenager has booked his ticket to Gwangju with that sub-1:55 performance.

You can read more about Burdisso’s swim here.

Women’s 400m IM:

GOLD Ilaria Cusinato 4:37.45 SILVER Carlotta Toni 4:42.33 BRONZE Luisa Trombetti 4:42.92

Just missing out on automatic qualification in the women’s 400m IM was tonight’s winner Ilaria Cusinato, the Team Veneto athlete who touched in 4:37.45, just one tenth shy of the Gwangju QT. Tonight’s outing represents her 4th fastest time ever, within her lifetime best sitting at the 4:34.65 notched at last year’s Sette Colli Trophy.

Cusinato’s time inserts her as the 4th fastest swimmer in the world this year and the only one tonight to slide under 4:42.

Men’s 50m Freestyle:

Firing off the 2nd fastest time of his career, Andrea Vergani made a statement here in Riccione by winning the men’s 50 freestyle in a wicked-fast 21.53. Vergani was already sub-22 this morning to lead the pack with his morning swim of 21.92, but the 21-year-old European Championships bronze medalist busted out a monster 21.53 to lay waste to the field and check-in as the #1 swimmer in the world this season.

Also under 22 was 28-year-old veteran Luca Dotto, who got his hand on the wall tonight in 21.98. That falls just short of the 21.7 QT needed for Gwangju. Leonardo Deplano was bronze medalist tonight in 22.06, while new Italian team member Santo Condorelli got his hand on the wall in 22.15 for 4th place.