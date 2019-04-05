Filippo Megli Tops Gabriele Detti In Men’s 200 Free In Riccione

2019 ITALIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men’s 100m Fly

time limit 51.6 (relay 51.96)

GOLD Piero Codia 51.75 SILVER Santo Condorelli 52.06 BRONZE Federico Burdisso 52.10

29-year-old racing veteran Piero Codia got his hand on the wall first tonight in the men’s 100m fly, taking the Italian National title in a time of 51.75.

That puts Codia at #8 in the world rankings this year, as well as on the Italian 4x100m medley relay for the summer’s World Championships. However, the 2018 European champion misses the 51.6 qualification standard to race the event individually in Gwangju. His winning effort of 50.64 from Glasgow would have cleared the standard with ease.

Italian 50m fly co-gold medalist here, Santo Condorelli, hit the wall in 52.06 for silver, while newly-minted 200m fly National Record holder Federico Burdisso rounded out the top 3 in 52.10.

Women’s 100m Back

time limit 59.7 (relay 1:00.59)

GOLD Margherita Panziera 59.77 SILVER Silvia Scalia 1:00.89 BRONZE Giulia D’Innocenzo 1:01.85

After an electrifying performance last night leading off her squad’s medley relay where she nailed a new National Record in 58.92, Margherita Panziera clocked a 100m back mark of 59.77 tonight to dip under the minute mark for just the 2nd time in her young career.

Panziera’s time this evening qualifies for the World Championships both individually and for the relay, with her 58.92 from last night situating the 23-year-old as the 3rd fastest performer in the world this season.

Behind Panziera was Silvia Scalia, who touched in 1:00.89, while Giulia D’Innocenzo stopped the clock in 1:01.85 for bronze.

Men’s 200m Back

time limit 1:56.8

Matteo Restivo kept the Gwangju-qualifying streak going by topping the podium in the men’s 200m back. Restivo dipped under the 1:56.8 threshold comfortably with a winning effort of 1:56.45, a time that beats out the 1:56.29 he threw down in Glasgow last year for European Championships bronze.

Luca Mencarini finished over a second behind this evening, taking silver in 1:57.65, while Emanuel Turchi also came up short in 1:59.16.

For Restivo, the 24-year-old now checks-in as the 4th fastest performer in the world.

Women’s 200m Fly

time limit 2:07.9

Ilaria Cusinato took the top prize in the women’s 200m fly in a time of 2:09.51, but couldn’t get close to the QT of 2:07.90 needed for the World Championships. Stefania Pirozzi took 2nd in 2:10.05 while Alessia Polieri rounded out the top 3 in 2:10.69.

Men’s 200m Breast

time limit 2:09.0

The 200m breast was also disappointing for the swimmers, as no man was able to get under the 2:10 barrier. Luca Pizzini took the gold in 2:10.17, well off his 2:08.44 bronze medal-garnering result from last year’s European Championships that would have qualified for Gwangju.

Edoardo Giorgetti finished less than a second behind in 2:10.79, while Alessandro Fusco hit the wall in 2:13.75.

Women’s 50m Free

time limit 24.7

GOLD Nicoletta Ruberti 25.17 SILVER Silvia Di Pietro 25.31 BRONZE Lucrezia Raco 25.37

The women’s 50m free saw Nicoletta Ruberti clocked 25.17 for gold, while Silvia Di Pietro slid from her top-seeded morning position to runner-up tonight in 25.31. Di Pietro holds the national record with the 24.84 she produced way back in 2014 at the European Championships.

Lucrezia Raco hit 25.37, while none of the women were able to clear the 24.7 time needed for Worlds.

Men’s 200m Free

time limit 1:46.6

Freestyle ace Gabriele Detti had already qualified for the World Championships in both the men’s 400m and 800m freestyle races and led this 200m event out of this morning’s heats. In the prelims, Detti put down a solid 1:47.79 to lead the men in the only sub-1:48 second time of the field.

However, when it came to tonight’s final, 21-year-old Filippo Megli got his hand on the wall first, hitting a new personal best of 1:46.56 in the process. The 5th place finisher in Glasgow barely slid under the qualifying standard of 1:46.6, but indeed cleared the mark to represent Italy this summer.

Megli’s time now enters the season’s world rankings in the 7th slot. It also makes Megli the 4th fastest Italian performer ever in this men’s 200m free event.

Detti’s time of 1:47.02 was another super respectable effort from the man who defines freestyle range. His personal best rests at the 1:46.38 from this same meet 2 years ago. Stefano Ballo also produced a nice time of 1:48.05.