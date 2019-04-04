Detti Takes 800, Pellegrini Adds 100 Free To World C’ships Line-up

2019 ITALIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men’s 800m Free:

Qualifying time 7:51.06

GOLD Gabriele Detti 7:43.83 SILVER Gregorio Paltrinieri 7:45.35 BRONZE Domenico Acerenza 7:47.20

Gregorio Paltrinieri and Gabriele Detti returned to compete side by side tonight in Riccione, with the freestyle aces going head-to-head in the men’s 800m freestyle. In fact, the 4 center lanes in tonight’s final were all occupied by athletes who are part of the same training group at the Federal Center of Ostia, trained by the federal coach Stefano Morini .

Detti already made his presence known here in Riccione on night 1, matching the Italian National Record in the 400m freestyle with his 3:43.36 gold medal stunner. Tonight, he doubled up on that accomplishment with another electrifying performance, clocking 7:43.83 for the 800m free win.

Paltrinieri also put up a powerful performance, racing neck-and-neck with Detti until the last 100m. The 1500m freestyle Olympic gold medalist settled for silver this evening in 7:45.35. Domenico Acerenza also landed on the podium in 7:47.20, his best time by well over 3 seconds.

All 3 men easily swam under the 7:51.06 time needed for Gwangju, with Paltrinieri and Detti getting the nod. The pair also insert themselves as the #1 and #2 swimmers in the world this season.

Women’s 200m IM

qualifying time 2: 11.07

The 19-year-old European Championships silver medalist in this event, Ilaria Cusinato, fell less than a second shy of qualifying for this year’s World Championships, stopping the clock in 2:11.89 to take 200m IM gold.

In Glasgow, Cusinato earned silver behind Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu in 2:10.25, a mark that would have easily dipped under the 2:11.07 QT. Runner-up this evening was Anna Priovano, who touched in 2:13.84, while Sara Franceschi took bronze in 2:13.95.

Men’s 200m IM

qualifying time 1:58.2

GOLD Alberto Razzetti 2:00.11 SILVER Giovanni Sorriso 2:00.88 BRONZE Matteo Pellizzari 2:00.97

The men’s field also came away without a qualifying time, as winner Alberto Razzetti wasn’t able to dip under the 2:00 barrier. A 1:58.2 was needed for Gwangju, while Razzetti logged 2:00.11, finishing .77 ahead of silver medalist tonight Giovanni Sorriso.

Matteo Pellizzari was tonight’s 3rd place finisher in 2:00.97.

Women’s 100m Free:

Time limit 53.7

Adding another gold to her haul here in Riccione was Olympic icon Federica Pellegrini, who added tonight’s 100m free to her 200m free earlier in the meet.

The 30-year-old versatile athlete cracked the 54-second mark tonight by registering a winning time of 53.72, just meeting the qualification mark needed to add this event to her line-up in Gwangju. She owns the Italian National Record of 53.18 from 2016.

With her result this evening, Pellegrini now enters the season’s world rankings as the #7 swimmer, tying Australia’s Emma McKeon.

Erika Ferraioli was runner-up tonight in 55.07, while Silvia Di Pietro took bronze in 55.22.

Men’s 100m Free

time limit 48.2

GOLD Alessandro Miressi 48.32 SILVER Manuel Frigo 48.56 BRONZE Santo Condorelli 48.57

Reigning European champion Alessandro Miressi topped a tightly packed men’s 100m free final, getting to the wall first in a winning mark of 48.32. That separated him from Manuel Frigo and SAnto Condorelli, who roared to the wall just a hair later in 48.56 and 48.57 for silver and bronze, respectively.

After this morning’s heats, Condorelli, Miressi, Ivano Vendrame and Luca Dotto were all tied with the top seed of 49.02. Vendrame ultimately wound up 4th tonight in 48.97, while Dotto took 6th in 49.00.

In Glasgow, Miressi took the European title in a speedy 48.02, so tonight was .3 behind that result. His time this evening also sits outside the 48.2 time standard set for this summer’s World Championships for an individual swim.

For his part, Dotto was 48.45 for 5th in Glasgow, so he’s no doubt disappointed not have clipped the 49-second threshold this evening.

Miressi enters the world rankings as the 6th fastest performer in the world this year, while Frigo is 7th and Condorelli is now 8th.

Women’s 1500m Free

qualifying time 16:12.3

GOLD Simona Quadarella 16:04.02 SILVER Giulia Gabrielleschi 16:19.34 BRONZE Alisia Tettamanzi 16:23.61

20-year-old triple European champion Simona Quadarella fired off a big-time swim this evening to take gold in the 1500m event. Stopping the clock at 16:04.02, Quadarella adds this event to her Gwangju line-up, and also checks herself in as the 4th fastest performer in the world this year.

Giulia Gabrielleschi nabbed silver in 16:19.34 and Alisia Tettamanzi earned 3rd place in 16:23.61.

Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay

CS Esercito squad took the top spot tonight courtesy of the stacked line-up of Niccolo Bonacchi, Fabio Scozzoli, Piero Codia and Vendrame. Bonacchi kicked things off in a swift 55.25, while Scozzoli kept the momentum going for the foursome with a 59.65 split. Codia kept up with 52.49 in the fly, while 4th place finisher in tonight’s 100m free, Vendrame, closed in 49.12.

All told, Esercito took gold in a final time of 3:36.51.

However, Fiamme Oro would have taken the gold handily in a time of 3:32.66, were it not for a disqualification. Thomas Ceccon led-off in 53.77, followed by Nicolo Martinenghi‘s sub-59 second split of 58.87. Then Matteo Rivolta notched 51.51 followed by a 48.51 anchor by Miressi.

Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay

In essentially what wound up being a 2-team race, Team Fiamme Oro stood on top of the podium in the women’s edition of the medley relay. National Record holder Margherita Panziera led off in a smoking opener of 58.92 to giver her squad a sizable lead, with the next closest competitor of Silvia Scalia behind in 1:00.30.

For Panziera, her time tonight represents a lifetime best and new Italian National Record. Look for a separate post detailing this performance.

Fiamme’s next swimmer was Ilaria Scarcella, who notched 1:08.07 on the breast, a mark which was evened out by Fiamme Gialle’s Arianna Castiglioni, who clocked 1:06.07.

The fly legs between the top 2 squads were fairly even, with Cusinato clocking 59.44 to Aurora Petronio‘s 59.54, while the anchor made the different to give Fiamme Oro the gold over Fiamme Gialle. Giada Gazili brought it home in 55.41 to Alice Mizzau‘s 56.10 to settle the race.