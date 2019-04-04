Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Detti Takes 800, Pellegrini Adds 100 Free To World C’ships Line-up

2019 ITALIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Be sure to check out our SwimSwam Italia Channel for more in-depth and on-site coverage.

Men’s 800m Free:

  • Qualifying time 7:51.06
  1. GOLD Gabriele Detti 7:43.83
  2. SILVER  Gregorio Paltrinieri 7:45.35
  3. BRONZE  Domenico Acerenza 7:47.20

Gregorio Paltrinieri and Gabriele Detti returned to compete side by side tonight in Riccione, with the freestyle aces going head-to-head in the men’s 800m freestyle. In fact, the 4 center lanes in tonight’s final were all occupied by athletes who are part of the same training group at the Federal Center of Ostia, trained by the federal coach Stefano Morini .

Detti already made his presence known here in Riccione on night 1, matching the Italian National Record in the 400m freestyle with his 3:43.36 gold medal stunner. Tonight, he doubled up on that accomplishment with another electrifying performance, clocking 7:43.83 for the 800m free win.

Paltrinieri also put up a powerful performance, racing neck-and-neck with Detti until the last 100m. The 1500m freestyle Olympic gold medalist settled for silver this evening in 7:45.35. Domenico Acerenza also landed on the podium in 7:47.20, his best time by well over 3 seconds.

All 3 men easily swam under the 7:51.06 time needed for Gwangju, with Paltrinieri and Detti getting the nod. The pair also insert themselves as the #1 and #2 swimmers in the world this season.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 800 FREE

FlorianGER
WELLBROCK
03/23
7.45.60
2Sun
YANG		CHN7.48.0303/27
3Jack
McLOUGHLIN		AUS7.48.0412/19
4Huy Hoang
NGUYEN		VIE7.50.2010/11
5Henning
MUHLEITNER		GER7.51.7303/23
View Top 25»

Women’s 200m IM

  • qualifying time 2: 11.07
  1. GOLD  Ilaria Cusinato 2:11.89
  2. SILVER  Anna Pirovano 2:13.84
  3. BRONZE  Sara Franceschi 2:13.95

The 19-year-old European Championships silver medalist in this event, Ilaria Cusinato, fell less than a second shy of qualifying for this year’s World Championships, stopping the clock in 2:11.89 to take 200m IM gold.

In Glasgow, Cusinato earned silver behind Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu in 2:10.25, a mark that would have easily dipped under the 2:11.07 QT. Runner-up this evening was Anna Priovano, who touched in 2:13.84, while Sara Franceschi took bronze in 2:13.95.

Men’s 200m IM

  • qualifying time 1:58.2
  1. GOLD  Alberto Razzetti 2:00.11
  2. SILVER  Giovanni Sorriso 2:00.88
  3. BRONZE  Matteo Pellizzari 2:00.97

The men’s field also came away without a qualifying time, as winner Alberto Razzetti wasn’t able to dip under the 2:00 barrier. A 1:58.2 was needed for Gwangju, while Razzetti logged 2:00.11, finishing .77 ahead of silver medalist tonight Giovanni Sorriso.

Matteo Pellizzari was tonight’s 3rd place finisher in 2:00.97.

Women’s 100m Free:

  • Time limit 53.7
  1. Federica Pellegrini  53.72
  2. Erika Ferraioli  55.07
  3. Silvia Di Pietro  55.22

Adding another gold to her haul here in Riccione was Olympic icon Federica Pellegrini, who added tonight’s 100m free to her 200m free earlier in the meet.

The 30-year-old versatile athlete cracked the 54-second mark tonight by registering a winning time of 53.72, just meeting the qualification mark needed to add this event to her line-up in Gwangju. She owns the Italian National Record of 53.18 from 2016.

With her result this evening, Pellegrini now enters the season’s world rankings as the #7 swimmer, tying Australia’s Emma McKeon.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 100 FREE

RikakoJPN
IKEE
11/17
52.79
2Cate
CAMPBELL		AUS53.2103/15
3Sarah
SJOSTROM		SWE53.2901/27
4Simone
MANUEL		USA53.3812/01
5Femke
HEEMSKERK		NED53.5803/23
View Top 26»

Erika Ferraioli was runner-up tonight in 55.07, while Silvia Di Pietro took bronze in 55.22.

Men’s 100m Free

  • time limit 48.2
  1. GOLD Alessandro Miressi  48.32
  2. SILVER  Manuel Frigo 48.56
  3. BRONZE  Santo Condorelli 48.57

Reigning European champion Alessandro Miressi topped a tightly packed men’s 100m free final, getting to the wall first in a winning mark of 48.32. That separated him from Manuel Frigo and SAnto Condorelli, who roared to the wall just a hair later in 48.56 and 48.57 for silver and bronze, respectively.

After this morning’s heats, Condorelli, Miressi, Ivano Vendrame and Luca Dotto were all tied with the top seed of 49.02. Vendrame ultimately wound up 4th tonight in 48.97, while Dotto took 6th in 49.00.

In Glasgow, Miressi took the European title in a speedy 48.02, so tonight was .3 behind that result. His time this evening also sits outside the 48.2 time standard set for this summer’s World Championships for an individual swim.

For his part, Dotto was 48.45 for 5th in Glasgow, so he’s no doubt disappointed not have clipped the 49-second threshold this evening.

Miressi enters the world rankings as the 6th fastest performer in the world this year, while Frigo is 7th and Condorelli is now 8th.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 FREE

KyleAUS
CHALMERS
03/15
47.89
2Kliment
KOLESNIKOV		RUS48.0410/09
3Junyi
HE		CHN48.1003/28
4Katsumi
NAKAMURA		JPN48.1202/09
5Nandor
NEMETH		HUN48.1703/29
6Zetao
NING		CHN48.4312/17
7Michael
CHADWCK		USA48.5712/01
8Nathan
ADRIAN		USA48.5912/01
8Pedro
SPAJARI		BRA48.5911/28
10Damian
WIERLING		GER48.6003/23
View Top 26»

Women’s 1500m Free

  • qualifying time 16:12.3
  1. GOLD  Simona Quadarella 16:04.02
  2. SILVER  Giulia Gabrielleschi 16:19.34
  3. BRONZE  Alisia Tettamanzi 16:23.61

20-year-old triple European champion Simona Quadarella fired off a big-time swim this evening to take gold in the 1500m event. Stopping the clock at 16:04.02, Quadarella adds this event to her Gwangju line-up, and also checks herself in as the 4th fastest performer in the world this year.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 1500 FREE

Katie USA
Ledecky
01/12
15.45.59
2Jianjiahe
WANG		CHN15.46.6903/06
3Sarah
KOHLER		GER15.57.8503/23
4Ashley
TWICHELL		USA16.09.8012/01
5Maddy
GOUGH		AUS16.09.9403/24
View Top 26»

Giulia Gabrielleschi nabbed silver in 16:19.34 and Alisia Tettamanzi earned 3rd place in 16:23.61.

Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay

CS Esercito squad took the top spot tonight courtesy of the stacked line-up of Niccolo Bonacchi, Fabio Scozzoli, Piero Codia and Vendrame. Bonacchi kicked things off in a swift 55.25, while Scozzoli kept the momentum going for the foursome with a 59.65 split. Codia kept up with 52.49 in the fly, while 4th place finisher in tonight’s 100m free, Vendrame, closed in 49.12.

All told, Esercito took gold in a final time of 3:36.51.

However, Fiamme Oro would have taken the gold handily in a time of 3:32.66, were it not for a disqualification. Thomas Ceccon led-off in 53.77, followed by Nicolo Martinenghi‘s sub-59 second split of 58.87. Then Matteo Rivolta notched 51.51 followed by a 48.51 anchor by Miressi.

Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay

In essentially what wound up being a 2-team race, Team Fiamme Oro stood on top of the podium in the women’s edition of the medley relay. National Record holder Margherita Panziera led off in a smoking opener of 58.92 to giver her squad a sizable lead, with the next closest competitor of Silvia Scalia behind in 1:00.30.

For Panziera, her time tonight represents a lifetime best and new Italian National Record. Look for a separate post detailing this performance.

Fiamme’s next swimmer was Ilaria Scarcella, who notched 1:08.07 on the breast, a mark which was evened out by Fiamme Gialle’s Arianna Castiglioni, who clocked 1:06.07.

The fly legs between the top 2 squads were fairly even, with Cusinato clocking 59.44 to Aurora Petronio‘s 59.54, while the anchor made the different to give Fiamme Oro the gold over Fiamme Gialle. Giada Gazili brought it home in 55.41 to Alice Mizzau‘s 56.10 to settle the race.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Dee

Huge swim from Panziera tonight. If she can carry that improvement across to the 200 she may well be sub 2.05 this week. If improvement was linear she’d be threatening the WR – We know it doesnt work like that usually though.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!