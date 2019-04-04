Panziera Becomes First-Ever Italian Female Under 59 In 100 Back

2019 ITALIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Competing on day 3 of the 2019 Italian Championships, the meet which serves as the nation’s qualifying meet for this summer’s World Championships, Margherita Panziera blasted a new Italian National Record in the women’s 100m back.

Leading off the winning women’s 4x100m medley relay for Team Fiamme Oro, Panziera launched a lead-off of 58.92, crushing her next closest competitiro Silvia Scalia by almost a second and a half. Splits for Panziera included 28.85/30.07.

With her monster lead-off Panziera’s time obliterated the previous national standard of 59.61 that Carlotta Zofkova set at last year’s European Championships.

Entering this meet in Riccione, 23-year-old Panziera’s 100m back personal best rested at the 59.71 she put up at the 2018 European Championships. Although she landed off the podium in that event, she did claim 200m back gold in a new Italian national record. She also holds the 200m back SCM record as well.

With tonight’s performance, Panziera is now ranked 3rd in the world this season.