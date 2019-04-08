Nascimento’s 22.1/1:47.9 Among 6 National Records At Portuguese Champs

2019 Portuguese National Championships

Thursday, April 4 – Sunday, April 7, 2019

Coimbra, Portugal

Full results

Miguel Nascimento and Rafaela Azevedo set two national records apiece at Portugal’s national championship meet, which wrapped up on Sunday.

Nascimento swept wins from the 50 free to the 200 free, setting national records in the longest and shortest of those distances. He was 22.17 in the 50 free, breaking a record that had stood since the super-suit era. The former record was a 22.36 from Alexandre Agostinho back in 2009. Nascimento’s swim won the event by exactly one full second.

He was also 1:47.97 in the 200 free, breaking a record set just two years ago by Alexis Santos (1:48.39). Nascimento dominated that field by almost four seconds. He also won the 100 free in 49.57, coming within seven tenths of another 2009 Agostinho national record.

On the women’s side, the 17-year-old Azevedo crushed the backstrokes. Her 29.02 in the 50 back took two tenths off her own national record and national junior record. She won the event by about six tenths of a second.

Maybe more impressive, though, was her smashing of the national record in the 100 back. Azevedo went 1:01.97 when no Portuguese woman had ever been under 1:03 before. Azevedo traded the record with 2003-born Camila Rebelo over the course of a few months. Azevedo entered the meet having set the record in February at 1:03.39. In prelims this week, though, Rebelo qualified fastest at 1:03.31, taking the record over Azevedo (1:04.35 in prelims). Then in the final, Azevedo was 1:01.97 while Rebelo was also under her national record at 1:03.21.

Rebelo also won the 200 back in 2:15.72, besting Azevedo by three tenths.

The other women’s national record to fall went to Ana Rodrigues, who won the 100 free in 56.39. That snuck under the old 2015 record of 56.41. Rodrigues also won the 50 free in 25.71 and the 50 breast in 32.03.

Meanwhile for the men, Alexis Santos did break a national record of his own, though he saw two of his records fall over the course of the meet. Santos held both the 200 free and 200 IM records coming into the meet. Nascimento took the 200 free record away, and Gabriel Lopes broke Santos’ 200 IM record in prelims with a 1:58.59. But Santos took it back in the final with a 1:58.19.

Lopes also won the 50 back (25.65) and 100 back (55.02). Santos also won the 200 breast (2:17.46).

Other multi-event winners: