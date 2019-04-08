Pellegrini & Detti Clock SCM National Records Post-Championships

COPPA CADUTI DI BREMA

7 April 2019

Stadio del Nuoto – Riccione (IT)

SCM

Results

Italian Coverage

On the heels of the Italian Championships (LCM), several of the nation’s big guns stayed in Riccione to compete at the Coppa Caduti Di Brema short course meters meet. One such elite athlete was Gabrile Detti, who struck a new Italian National Record in the men’s 400m freestyle today to follow-up his National Championships run.

Detti already qualified for the 400m free and 800m free for Gwangju, but put his short course mettle to the test this morning to clock 3:36.63 in the 400 free to take gold. That lowered his own previous SCM Italian National Record of 3:37.22, a mark which Detti established at the 2015 European Short Course Championships where the now-24-year-old earned bronze.

Silver in Riccione at this SCM meet went to Filippo Megli, the man who beat Detti to qualify for the men’s 200m free for this summer’s World Championships. Alessio Porietti took bronze in 3:45.60. Detti’s time enters the all-time rankings as the 21st fastest performance.

But Detti wasn’t alone in his record-breaking feat, with fellow Italian Olympian Federica Pellegrini making waves in her own race. Taking the women’s 100 SCM freestyle, Pellegrini stopped the clock at 52.10 to slice .07 off of her own previous Italian National Record of 52.17 that ‘s been on the books since 2016.

Splitting 25.43/26.67, Pellegrini beat out Aglaia Pezzato‘s runner-up mark of 54.09 and Nicoletta Ruberti‘s bronze medal-earning time of 54.78.

After the race, Pellegrini said, “I felt fast in the water. I’m happy about this record, as well as how the Italian Championships went.”