Lidon Munoz Breaks Own Spanish Record in 50 Free at Sette Colli Day 1

2019 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

We’re still a month way from the biggest long course meet of the year, but swims fans have been treated to some fast freestyle already this season. Tonight during the first finals sessions of the Sette Colli Trophy meet, 23 year-old Lidon Munoz broke her own Spanish record in the 50 free with a 24.82 to take 3rd against a strong field.

Olympic champion Pernille Blume of Denmark scorched a 24.09 to easily take the win, but Munoz battle it out with the Netherlands’ Femke Heemskerk, ultimately just getting touched out 24.71 to 24.82.

Munoz has toppled the Spanish national record several times, with the most recent record-breaking performance coming just last week at Barcelona Mare Nostrum stop, where she became the first Spanish woman to ever break 25.0 with her 24.91 performance.

Munoz also holds the Spanish records in the 100 free (LCM), 50 free (SCM), and the 100 IM (SCM), and she’s also been part of three national record-breaking relays, all in SCM.