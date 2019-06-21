Jhennifer Conceicao Breaks South American 100 Breast Record at Sette Colli

2019 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

Brazilian breaststroker Jhennifer Conceicao set a new South American record in the 100 breast on the first night of the Settle Colli Trophy meet in Rome today. The 22 year-old finished 4th with a time of 1:07.64, improving on her season-beast time of 1:08.37 from the Brazil Trophy (Maria Lenk) meet in April.

Conceicao’s time tonight broke the previous South American record of 1:07.67, which fellow Brazilian Tatiane Sakemi set at the 2009 edition of the Maria Lenk meet. Conceicaco’s finished 4th in tonight’s final, with Spain’s Jessica Vall taking the win with a time of 1:06.67.

This is the 2nd South American record this month for Conceicao, having set the record in the 50m breast with a 30.42 at the Monte Carlo stop of the Mare Nostrum tour. Argentinian swimmer Julia Sebastian broke the South American 200m breaststroke record earlier this year as well, meaning that all three South American women’s breaststroke records have fallen in the past few months.