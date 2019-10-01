USC Adds Verbal from Greek Nat’l Champ Vaggelis Makrygiannis to Class of 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Vaggelis Makrygiannis of Athens, Greece has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Southern California’s class of 2024. He will begin in the fall of 2020 with prospective future classmates Ben Dillard, Danny Syrkin, Holden Raffin, Hugh Svendsen, Ryan Abdollahi, and Scott Sobolewski.

“I am glad to announce my verbal commitment to the prestigious University of Southern California(USC)! It’s a great honor to become a member of one of the most succesfull Swimming programs in NCAA. I am looking forward to meet my future teammates and the legendary coaching staff of Trojan’s Swimming program in fall of 20’! ✌️ I can’s wait to move in Los Angeles to develop my swimming at the highest possible level while I am persuing my bachelor’s! #fighton @uscswim” [sic]

Makrygiannis swims with Anoargyr and specializes in backstroke and freestyle. He had some big time drops this summer, including 1.8 seconds in the 100 free, 2.2 in the 200 free, and 1 in the 200 IM. He won the 200 back and took bronze in the 50 back and 100 back at Greek Nationals in August. He has represented Greece internationally, including at the International Swim Meet in Glasgow in May. There, he won the 200 back, took 2nd in the 100 back, and placed 3rd in the 50 back.

Top LCM times (converted):

50 free – 24.82 (20.91)

100 free – 50.60 (44.14)

200 free – 1:51.76 (1:37.80)

50 back – 26.05 (22.92)

100 back – 55.05 (48.51)

200 back – 1:58.71 (1:44.78)

200 IM – 2:09.26 (1:53.56)

Makrygiannis has the potential to score big points for the Trojans in individual events and relays. The Trojans graduated Patrick Mulcare, who was their top backstroker and IMer last year. Makrygiannis’s converted times would have scored at 2019 Pac-12 Championships in the C finals of the 100/200 back and 100/200 free.

