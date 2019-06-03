Two-Time Ohio State Runner-Up Scott Sobolewski Commits to USC

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Scott Sobolewski of St. Xavier High School and the Cincinnati Marlins has verbally committed to USC. Sobolewski is primarily a breaststroker and will join the renowned breaststroke program at USC under head coach Dave Salo. “I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Southern California to continue my swimming and academic career. I thank my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me along the way, and I can’t wait to be part of the Trojan family. Fight On!!”

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 21.55

100 free – 47.08

200 free – 1:43.99

100 breast – 54.25

200 breast – 1:59.30

100 fly – 52.48

200 IM – 1:50.27

Sobolewski was both the 2018 and 2019 Ohio High School State Championship Division I runner-up in the 100 yard breaststroke – dropping almost a second from 55.17 as a sophomore to 54.27 as a junior. He was also a state champion as part of St. Xavier’s 200 medley relay as a junior, as the St. Xavier team roared to its 40th overall boys’ swimming state title.

In March of 2018, Sobolewski grabbed headlines when he broke the Keating Natatorium Record in the 100 yard breaststroke. That record was set 38 years earlier by swimming Hall of Famer Glenn Mills.

Outgoing USC senior Carsten Vissering finished 2nd at the 2019 NCAA Championships in the 100 yard breaststroke (50.30), and junior Mario Koenigsperger was 13th. The Trojans are graduating a huge portion of their breaststroke group, but will reload in the next 2 years. That includes the #17 recruit in the class of 2020, Ben Dillard, who has already been 53.9/1:56.2. They’ll be preceded next season by Ryan Peterson (56.5/2:05.8).