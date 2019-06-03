Breaststroker Aidan Kreiley Verbally Commits to Louisville

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Aidan Kreiley, a junior at Dansville Sr. High School, has verbally committed to swim for the Louisville Cardinals beginning in the fall of 2020.

Kreiley currently swims for Mercury Swimming and has been named a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American along with having US Open Standards in the 100 and 200 breaststroke.

Kreiley has also won 3 golds at the Niagara SCY Championships, placed 4th in the 100 breaststroke at Speedo Sectionals, won the 100 and 200 breaststroke at the Niagara LCM Championships, and competed at Junior Nationals.

Kreiley stands to make strong contributions to Louisville in the breaststroke races.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Louisville! The pride that the coaches and swimmers have in their program is beyond special. Thanks to everyone who has helped me get to this point. Can’t wait to be a part of the Cardinal family! GO CARDS!!!”

At the ACC Championships this year, the Louisville Cardinals placed 2nd overall . In the 100 breaststroke, Krieley’s future teammate Evgenii Somov (sophomore) placed 1st with a time of 51.90. In the 200 breaststroke, Cardinals Keegan Foulke (junior) and Somov swam with times of 1: 56.61 and 1:53.26 respectively.

Krieley’s current best times in the 100 breaststroke (55.72) and 200 breaststroke (2:00.93) would have placed him just outside of finals.

Krieley will be joining Louisville’s class of 2024.

Top SCY Times

50 freestyle (22.78)

100 breaststroke (55.72)

200 breaststroke (2:00.93)

