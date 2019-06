Breaststroker Aidan Kreiley Verbally Commits to Louisville Aidan Kreiley has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Louisville. Kreiley specializes in the 100 and 200 breaststroke.

Two-Time Ohio State Runner-Up Scott Sobolewski Commits to USC Scott Sobolewski will be a part of the breaststroke rebuild for the USC men after big graduations.

Resultados día 2 – FINA Champions Swim Series Indianápolis En una noche en la que ningún nadador pudo alzarse con más de una victoria individual, Sarah Sjostrom completó 5 medallas en Indianápolis.

Casey Storch Notches Two Event Wins On Day 3 Of NCAP Spring Invite The UVA men, along with other elite collegiate athletes, dominated the men’s events – whereas the women’s events were largely won by age groupers.

ASU Commit Alex Colson Strikes Gold Twice On Day 3 of Maryland LC State Colson took wins in both the 400 IM and 100 fly on the final session of the 2019 Maryland LC State Champs.

Transfer Maxime Rooney Will Swim for Texas in 2019-2020 NCAA Season At the time he announced his move to Texas, it was unclear exactly what Rooney’s NCAA plans were.

Sarah Sjostrom Finishes FINA Champions Series With $148,000 in 6 Days of Racing The amount is smaller than the $314,4000 that Sjostrom earned at the FINA World Cup Series, but was also earned in 15 fewer days (21 vs. 6) of racing.