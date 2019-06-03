Casey Storch Notches Two Event Wins On Day 3 Of NCAP Spring Invite

2019 NCAP Spring LC Invitational
- May 31st – June 2nd, 2019
- Jeff Rouse Rec Center, Stafford, VA
- Prelims-Finals, Long Course Meters (50m)
- Live Results on Meet Mobile under ‘NCAP June LC Meet 2019’
After winning the men’s 100 breast last night, soon-to-be University of Virginia sophomore Casey Storch placed first in both of his individual events on the third and final night of the 2019 NCAP Spring Invitational.
Storch, who previously was a Machine Aquatics age group star, competed in both the men’s 200 breast and the 200 IM while representing Cavalier Aquatics. In the former, Storch stopped the clock at 2:20.50 to touch well ahead of 16-year-old Aidan Duffy from Nova of Virginia, who finished in a time of 2:24.75. In the latter, Storch battled with Duffy’s one year older teammate Hunter Locher all the way through the final lap. The final 50 saw Storch pull away, however, and the two recorded times of 2:07.63 and 2:08.66, respectively.
The women’s 200 breaststroke also saw a victory from a Virginia Cavalier. Though she’s officially swimming with NCAP, future senior Mary Claire Tansill posted a swift 2:33.47 final time claim the top spot in the event – her closest competitor being NOVA’s Sarah Bender, who’s 2:35.96 earned her second place.
Despite the presence of many collegiate athletes, especially from UVA, the 200 breaststroke was the only women’s event that wasn’t won by an age grouper.
Other Event Winners:
- NCAP’s Caroline Bentz won a nail-biter of a 100 backstroke. The 17-year-old, along with UVA’s Emma Seiberlich and 16-year-old Josephine Fuller from NOVA, crashed into the wall virtually simultaneously. Bentz came out on top with a winning time of 1:02.20, followed ever so closely by Seiberlich at 1:02.27 and Fuller with her 1:02.59.
- After recently completing his second year at UVA, Cooper Wozencraft dominated the men’s 100 back with a final time of 55.86. His closest pursuer was his future teammate Sean Conway, who occupied the runner-up position with a 57.04.
- 15-year-old Zoe Dixon from NCAP dominated the women’s 200 IM. She touched the wall in a time of 2:15.28 to secure the victory, and was only one of two girls to break 2:20 in the final heat. The only other competitor to do so was NOVA’s Grace Sheble, who finished second with her final time of 2:18.01.
- Soon after a 15-year-old won an event, a 14-year-old did, too – and it was her teammate. Erin Gemmell reigned supreme in the women’s 100 free, and by a substantial margin as well. She hit the pad in 56.39, taking the event over her teammate Katie Mack, who followed behind with a 57.06.
- One of the Cavalier’s premier sprinters in Ryan Baker brought home the victory in the 100 free. The will-be senior clocked a 52.03 just ahead of his teammate Wozencraft, who registered a 52.50 for second.
- Although Grace Sheble was beat-out in the 200 IM, she later struck gold in the 200 fly; and did so in a commanding fashion. The 16-year-old went 1-2 with her sister, Caroline Sheble – earning times of 2:14.08 and 2:16.13, respectively. No other swimmers in the field dipped below the 2:20 mark.
- Rising second year for Duke Matthew Whelan handily won the men’s 200 fly, impressively defeating UVA all-star Ted Schubert. Whelan gave Schubert no chance, though, as he finished the race in a time of 2:05.74 to Schubert’s 2:08.37.
