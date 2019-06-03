Casey Storch Notches Two Event Wins On Day 3 Of NCAP Spring Invite

2019 NCAP Spring LC Invitational

May 31st – June 2nd, 2019

Jeff Rouse Rec Center, Stafford, VA

Prelims-Finals, Long Course Meters (50m)

Live Results on Meet Mobile under ‘NCAP June LC Meet 2019’

After winning the men’s 100 breast last night, soon-to-be University of Virginia sophomore Casey Storch placed first in both of his individual events on the third and final night of the 2019 NCAP Spring Invitational.

Storch, who previously was a Machine Aquatics age group star, competed in both the men’s 200 breast and the 200 IM while representing Cavalier Aquatics. In the former, Storch stopped the clock at 2:20.50 to touch well ahead of 16-year-old Aidan Duffy from Nova of Virginia, who finished in a time of 2:24.75. In the latter, Storch battled with Duffy’s one year older teammate Hunter Locher all the way through the final lap. The final 50 saw Storch pull away, however, and the two recorded times of 2:07.63 and 2:08.66, respectively.

The women’s 200 breaststroke also saw a victory from a Virginia Cavalier. Though she’s officially swimming with NCAP, future senior Mary Claire Tansill posted a swift 2:33.47 final time claim the top spot in the event – her closest competitor being NOVA’s Sarah Bender, who’s 2:35.96 earned her second place.

Despite the presence of many collegiate athletes, especially from UVA, the 200 breaststroke was the only women’s event that wasn’t won by an age grouper.

Other Event Winners: