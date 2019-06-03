ASU Commit Alex Colson Strikes Gold Twice On Day 3 of Maryland LC State

2019 MARYLAND STATE LC MEET

May 31st – June 2nd

Hosted by RMSC

Rockville Swim Center, Rockville, MD

LCM

Results on MeetMobile

Rockville-Montgomery Swim Club and soon to be Arizona State Sun Devil Alex Colson won two individual events on the third and final day of the 2019 Maryland LC State Meet, on top of a relay win to boot. The 18-year-old competed on RMSC’s 200 medley relay, as well as in the 400 IM and 100 fly.

RMSC’s winning open men’s 200 medley relay A-team featured Andrei Schwartz (28.48), Henry Bagshaw (33.11), Colson (26.58) and Ryan Vipavetz (25.26), combining for a final time of 1:53.43. The RMSC women’s A-team was unfortunately DQ’d, but the B-team squad consisting of Katherine Blake, Sarah Elliott, Abby Carr and Moshelle Borjigin secured the win in a time of 2:09.23.

Returning to Colson’s win streak, he first won the 400 IM convincingly with a final time of 4:41.48. Running second was his teammate Cody Kim, who touched the wall in 4:45.96. In the next contested open event, the men’s 100 fly, Colson battled his teammate and Virginia Tech commit Ryan Vipavetz. The two headed into the wall together, but Colson got the better touch and emerged victorious – the two clocked times of 56.58 and 56.72, respectively.

16-year-old Abby Carr also doubled up in open event wins. First, Carr clinched the win in the women’s 100 fly ahead of her teammate and classmate Catherine Belyakov; the two earned final times of 1:03.66 and 1:04.11. Then, Carr picked up another solid victory in the 100 back. Her time of 1:06.14 won her the event by over a second – the closest competitor being another 16-year-old RMSC swimmer Sarah Culkin, who finished in 1:07.78.

