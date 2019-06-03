SwimMAC’s Conall Monahan Gives Commitment to North Carolina State

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Conall Monahan of Charlotte, North Carolina has given his commitment to in-state power North Carolina State. The high school junior has had a huge spring short-course season collecting five Junior National cuts in the past three months. Monahan currently swims for SwimMAC of the North Carolina LSC and attends Providence Central High School. He was a member of USA Swimming’s Scholastic All-American Team this past year.

Monahan adds to a strong 2020 recruiting class for the Wolfpack next season joining Nick Lawson, Luke Miller, Michael Moore, James Place, and Austin Winchester. Monahan stands out, though, bringing the strongest breaststroke and IM events to the table providing NC State improved depth and versatility down the road.

“Excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at North Carolina State University. Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me along this journey. Can’t wait to be a part of this team. Go PACK ♦️”

Notably, Monahan had perhaps his best lifetime meet at March’s 2019 Southern Speedo Premier in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was four-for-four in personal bests earning finals appearances in both IM events (4th in the 200 & 5th in the 400) and consolations in the breaststroke events (22nd in the 100 & 20th in the 200). Both of the breaststroke events were Winter Junior National cuts and both IM events garnered Summer Junior cuts.

Best Times (SCY):

500 Freestyle: 4:36.27 (Futures)

200 Backstroke: 1:49.80 (Winter Juniors)

100 Breaststroke: 56.95 (Winter Juniors)

200 Breaststroke: 2:03.93 (Winter Juniors)

200 IM: 1:48.75 (Summer Juniors)

400 IM: 3:51.09 (Summer Juniors)

Monahan projects well inside the NC State program and is already on the cusp of being a point-scorer at ACCs given his current trajectory in the IM events. He would have finished 5th best for the Wolfpack in both the 200 & 400 IM events for the 2018-19 season. However, in the 200 IM, Rafal Kusto will be the only member who will not graduate before Monahan arrives. In the 400 IM, Eric Knowles and Gil Kiesler are the only 2020 returners who are ahead of Monahan. He sits outside the top eight in the breaststroke events.

At 2019 ACCs, Monahan would have just missed earning a bonus consolations spot in the 400 IM by .07 seconds. His best time in the 200 IM would have earned a 40th place finish.

