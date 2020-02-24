Ohio State Commit Khouzam Breaks Austin Staab’s 100 FL Record at Ohio D1 States

OHIO DIVISION 1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 20-22, 2020

C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton, Ohio

Meet Info

Preview

Results

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS

Cincinnati St Xavier 310 Upper Arlington 201 Mason 190 Beavercreek 136.5 Cleveland St. Ignatius 132

The St. Xavier boys defended their title at the 2020 Ohio Division 1 State Championships with a 12th-straight win. They took down the State Record in the 200 medley relay to kick off their meet, setting the mark in 1:27.97. Nate Buse got the ball rolling with a 22.66 back split, handing off to breaststroker Scott Sobolewski for a 24.57 on the 2nd leg. Jean-Pierre Khouzam raced to a 20.75 on the fly, while Owen Taylor anchored in 19.99.

They set their 2nd relay record of the day in the 200 free relay. Khouzam led off with a lifetime best 20.37. Buse (20.23), Ian Van Gorp (20.55), and Taylor (19.69) followed as they set the State Record in 1:20.86. St. Xavier swept the relays, winning the 400 free relay in 2:59.30. Khouzam was again first up, taking over a second off his best in 44.10. Sobolewski (45.30) and Van Gorp (45.42) took on the middle legs. Taylor closed in 44.48.

In his only individual race, Khouzam, an Ohio State commit, took down the State Record in the 100 fly. He set his lifetime best 47.01 in the final, breaking the former record set by Westerville Central’s Austin Staab back in 2007, Staab went on to set the American Record in the event as he was an NCAA Champion for Stanford.

Mason’s Adam Chaney also set an individual State Record as he swept the sprints. Chaney, a Florida commit, clipped his lifetime best to set the 50 free State Record in 19.62, breaking his own mark from 2019. He also won the 100 free in 43.93. He owns the State Record there with a 43.27 from 2019. Chaney had the fastest 200 free relay split of the field as he anchored in 19.13. He also put up a field-best 21.99 in the 50 back on the 200 medley relay.

Walnut Hills’ Aaron Sequeira took silver behind Chaney in the 50 free, hundredths shy of his best in 19.99. He went on to win the 100 back title in 47.02. Sequeira has committed to join the Stanford Cardinal next season.

Liberty Township’s Jacob McDonald swept his individual events. He was within tenths of his best as he won the 200 free title in 1:37.62. McDonald, a Tennessee commit, returned for the 500 free. He was also within tenths of his best in that event, repeating as champion in 4:22.75.

Also winning individual titles were St. Ignatius’ Tyler Hong and Brecksville’s Pete Krusinski. Hong dropped 2 seconds in the 200 IM with a 1:47.26. Sycamore’s Ansel Froass was a close 2nd after closing the gap on the back half. He put up a lifetime best 1:47.55 for silver. Krusinski won the 100 breast title, dropping nearly a second in 54.27.