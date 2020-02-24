Club Wolverine’s Abbey Ketslakh Gives Verbal to the Michigan Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Abbey Ketslakh from Ann Arbor, Michigan has elected to remain local with a verbal commitment to the University of Michigan women’s swimming and diving team for 2021-22.

“I could not be more excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Michigan! A huge thank you to my family, friends and coaches for helping me make my dream come true. Go Blue!”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Ketslakh is a junior at Huron High School. She swims year-round for Club Wolverine and specializes mainly in sprint freestyle. As a sophomore, she placed 7th in the 100 free (51.58) and 13th in the 200 free (1:53.60) at the 2018 Michigan Division 1 State Swimming and Diving Championships. She competed at 2019 Winter Juniors East in the 50/100/200 free and 50/100 fly and finaled in the 50 free (22nd). She earned new lifetime bests in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly.

Michigan has five sprinters this season who have cracked the 23-second barrier, including Maggie MacNeil (21.30), Daria Pyshnenko (21.82), Miranda Tucker (22.26), Vanessa Krause (22.63), and Olivia Carter (22.95). MacNeil and Carter will be seniors when Ketslakh arrives.

Ketslakh will suit up in the fall of 2021 with fellow Michigan verbal commits Annie Costello, Maddie Seltzer, and Letitia Sim.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.34

100 free – 50.96

200 free – 1:51.60

100 fly – 56.27

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.