NCAA Women’s Top 10s After Week 1 of Major Conference Action

We’re revisiting NCAA ranks after last weekend’s flood of major conference championship meets, including men’s & women’s SECs, women’s ACCs and women’s Big Tens.
What will follow are post-season NCAA top 10 ranks – the top 10 times in each event from the entirety of this year’s post-season meets so far. That includes all of last week’s action, but also a few “week zero” meets including MAACs and the America East Championships that took place the week prior.
For the women’s side, specifically, these will be getting close to final ranks going into NCAAs – though they don’t include women’s Pac-12s, a few other week 3 meets, or any last chance meets that will take place in the next week or so.
50 Free
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Year
|Meet
|Date
|A/B Cut
|1
|21.03
|Brown, Erika
|Tennessee
|Senior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/19/2020
|A
|2
|21.3
|MacNeil, Maggie
|Michigan
|Sophomore
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/20/2020
|A
|3
|21.44
|Hopkin, Anna
|Arkansas
|Senior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/19/2020
|A
|4
|21.54
|Meynen, Julie
|Auburn
|Senior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/19/2020
|A
|5
|21.6
|Fisch, Claire
|Auburn
|Senior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/19/2020
|A
|6
|21.63
|Alons, Kylee
|NC State
|Sophomore
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/20/2020
|A
|7
|21.75
|Douglass, Kate
|Virginia
|Freshman
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/20/2020
|B
|8
|21.76
|Hill, Morgan
|Virginia
|Senior
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/20/2020
|B
|9
|21.77
|Thompson, Sarah
|Missouri
|Junior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/19/2020
|B
|10
|21.78
|Marsh, Alyssa
|Duke
|Senior
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/20/2020
|B
|10
|21.78
|Perry, Ky-lee
|NC State
|Senior
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/20/2020
|B
100 Free
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Year
|Meet
|Date
|A/B Cut
|1
|45.83
|Brown, Erika
|Tennessee
|Senior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/22/2020
|A
|2
|46.2
|Hopkin, Anna
|Arkansas
|Senior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/22/2020
|A
|3
|46.57
|MacNeil, Maggie
|Michigan
|Sophomore
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/22/2020
|A
|4
|46.88
|Meynen, Julie
|Auburn
|Senior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/22/2020
|A
|5
|47.27
|Fisch, Claire
|Auburn
|Senior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/22/2020
|A
|6
|47.32
|Burchill, Veronica
|Georgia
|Senior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/22/2020
|A
|7
|47.47
|Hill, Morgan
|Virginia
|Senior
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/22/2020
|B
|8
|47.73
|Alons, Kylee
|NC State
|Sophomore
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/22/2020
|B
|9
|47.77
|Douglass, Kate
|Virginia
|Freshman
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/22/2020
|B
|10
|47.81
|Rayner, Freya
|Ohio St
|Junior
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/22/2020
|B
200 Free
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Year
|Meet
|Date
|A/B Cut
|1
|1:42.33
|Burchill, Veronica
|Georgia
|Senior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/20/2020
|A
|2
|1:42.35
|Hopkin, Anna
|Arkansas
|Senior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/20/2020
|A
|3
|1:43.18
|Madden, Paige
|Virginia
|Junior
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/21/2020
|B
|4
|1:43.21
|Small, Meghan
|Tennessee
|Senior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/18/2020
|B
|5
|1:43.26
|Harnish, Courtney
|Georgia
|Junior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/20/2020
|B
|6
|1:43.61
|Dupre, Cora
|Indiana
|Freshman
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/21/2020
|B
|7
|1:43.78
|Dahlke, Miki
|Harvard
|Senior
|2020 Women’s Ivy League Champs
|2/19/2020
|B
|8
|1:43.91
|Openysheva, Arina
|Louisville
|Junior
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/19/2020
|B
|9
|1:43.99
|Galyer, Ali
|Kentucky
|Senior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/18/2020
|B
|10
|1:44.00
|Hosack, Lillie
|Wisconsin
|Sophomore
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/19/2020
|B
500 Free
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Year
|Meet
|Date
|A/B Cut
|1
|4:36.19
|Madden, Paige
|Virginia
|Junior
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/20/2020
|A
|2
|4:36.37
|Marquardt, Ellie
|Princeton
|Freshman
|2020 Women’s Ivy League Champs
|2/20/2020
|B
|3
|4:36.40
|Harnish, Courtney
|Georgia
|Junior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/19/2020
|B
|4
|4:37.04
|Demler, Kathrin
|Ohio St
|Senior
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/20/2020
|B
|5
|4:37.07
|Jernberg, Cassy
|Indiana
|Senior
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/20/2020
|B
|6
|4:37.15
|Schmidt, Sierra
|Michigan
|Junior
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/20/2020
|B
|7
|4:37.31
|Sims, Kaitlynn
|Michigan
|Freshman
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/20/2020
|B
|8
|4:38.22
|Braswell, Leah
|Florida
|Sophomore
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/19/2020
|B
|9
|4:38.40
|Galyer, Ali
|Kentucky
|Senior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/19/2020
|B
|10
|4:38.56
|Hetzer, Emily
|Auburn
|Sophomore
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/19/2020
|B
1650 Free
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Year
|Meet
|Date
|A/B Cut
|1
|15:43.17
|Kowal, Molly
|Ohio St
|Senior
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/22/2020
|A
|2
|15:43.74
|McMahon, Kensey
|Alabama
|Sophomore
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/22/2020
|A
|3
|15:48.53
|Schmidt, Sierra
|Michigan
|Junior
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/22/2020
|A
|4
|15:49.83
|Sims, Kaitlynn
|Michigan
|Freshman
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/22/2020
|A
|5
|15:50.38
|Madden, Paige
|Virginia
|Junior
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/22/2020
|A
|6
|15:53.39
|Nunan, Amanda
|Tennessee
|Junior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/22/2020
|A
|7
|15:54.54
|Braswell, Leah
|Florida
|Sophomore
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/22/2020
|B
|8
|15:55.28
|Hetzer, Emily
|Auburn
|Sophomore
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/22/2020
|B
|9
|15:59.33
|Jernberg, Cassy
|Indiana
|Senior
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/22/2020
|B
|10
|16:01.36
|Sargent, Makayla
|NC State
|Senior
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/22/2020
|B
100 Back
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Year
|Meet
|Date
|A/B Cut
|1
|49.7
|Nelson, Beata
|Wisconsin
|Senior
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/20/2020
|A
|2
|50.02
|White, Rhyan
|Alabama
|Sophomore
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/21/2020
|A
|3
|50.04
|MacNeil, Maggie
|Michigan
|Sophomore
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/20/2020
|A
|4
|50.64
|Dressel, Sherridon
|Florida
|Senior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/21/2020
|A
|5
|50.73
|Seidt, Asia
|Kentucky
|Senior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/21/2020
|A
|6
|51.07
|Thompson, Sarah
|Missouri
|Junior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/21/2020
|B
|7
|51.21
|Berkoff, Katharine
|NC State
|Freshman
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/21/2020
|B
|8
|51.31
|Sheridan, Calypso
|Northwestern
|Junior
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/20/2020
|B
|9
|51.38
|Ball, Emma
|Florida
|Senior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/21/2020
|B
|10
|51.65
|Small, Meghan
|Tennessee
|Senior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/21/2020
|B
200 Back
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Year
|Meet
|Date
|A/B Cut
|1
|1:48.06
|White, Rhyan
|Alabama
|Sophomore
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/22/2020
|A
|2
|1:48.73
|Nelson, Beata
|Wisconsin
|Senior
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/22/2020
|A
|3
|1:48.86
|Seidt, Asia
|Kentucky
|Senior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/22/2020
|A
|4
|1:49.92
|Galyer, Ali
|Kentucky
|Senior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/22/2020
|A
|5
|1:50.79
|Muzzy, Emma
|NC State
|Sophomore
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/22/2020
|B
|6
|1:50.93
|Dressel, Sherridon
|Florida
|Senior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/22/2020
|B
|7
|1:51.60
|Brooks, Caitlin
|Kentucky
|Freshman
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/22/2020
|B
|8
|1:51.80
|Small, Meghan
|Tennessee
|Senior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/22/2020
|B
|9
|1:52.36
|Berkoff, Katharine
|NC State
|Freshman
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/22/2020
|B
|10
|1:52.38
|Sorenson, Sophie
|Kentucky
|Sophomore
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/22/2020
|B
100 Breast
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Year
|Meet
|Date
|A/B Cut
|1
|57.74
|Hansson, Sophie
|NC State
|Sophomore
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/21/2020
|A
|2
|57.91
|Wenger, Alexis
|Virginia
|Sophomore
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/21/2020
|A
|3
|58.15
|Tucker, Miranda
|Michigan
|Senior
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/21/2020
|A
|4
|58.21
|Hartman, Zoie
|Georgia
|Freshman
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/21/2020
|A
|5
|58.76
|Bach, Hannah
|Ohio St
|Freshman
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/21/2020
|A
|6
|58.78
|Weiss, Emily
|Indiana
|Freshman
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/21/2020
|A
|7
|58.81
|Kozelsky (Horejsi), Lindsey
|Minnesota
|Senior
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/21/2020
|B
|8
|58.88
|Dellatorre, Danielle
|Georgia
|Junior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/21/2020
|B
|9
|58.91
|Peplowski, Noelle
|Indiana
|Sophomore
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/21/2020
|B
|10
|58.95
|Calegan, Olivia
|NC State
|Junior
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/21/2020
|B
200 Breast
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Year
|Meet
|Date
|A/B Cut
|1
|2:05.59
|Hansson, Sophie
|NC State
|Sophomore
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/22/2020
|A
|2
|2:05.68
|Nelson, Ella
|Virginia
|Freshman
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/22/2020
|A
|3
|2:05.89
|Douglass, Kate
|Virginia
|Freshman
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/22/2020
|A
|4
|2:06.20
|Hartman, Zoie
|Georgia
|Freshman
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/22/2020
|A
|5
|2:06.85
|Sheridan, Calypso
|Northwestern
|Junior
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/22/2020
|A
|6
|2:07.02
|Peplowski, Noelle
|Indiana
|Sophomore
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/22/2020
|B
|7
|2:07.11
|Dellatorre, Danielle
|Georgia
|Junior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/22/2020
|B
|8
|2:07.38
|Halmai, Petra
|FGCU
|Junior
|2020 CCSA Champs
|2/22/2020
|B
|9
|2:07.73
|Weiss, Emily
|Indiana
|Freshman
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/22/2020
|B
|10
|2:07.90
|Davey, Gillian
|Kentucky
|Freshman
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/22/2020
|B
100 Fly
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Year
|Meet
|Date
|A/B Cut
|1
|49.38
|Brown, Erika
|Tennessee
|Senior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/20/2020
|A
|2
|49.42
|MacNeil, Maggie
|Michigan
|Sophomore
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/21/2020
|A
|3
|50.8
|White, Rhyan
|Alabama
|Sophomore
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/20/2020
|A
|4
|50.83
|Douglass, Kate
|Virginia
|Freshman
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/21/2020
|A
|5
|51.12
|Hill, Morgan
|Virginia
|Senior
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/21/2020
|B
|6
|51.15
|Hansson, Louise
|Southern Cali
|Senior
|2020 UCLA vs USC
|2/14/2020
|B
|7
|51.2
|Dressel, Sherridon
|Florida
|Senior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/20/2020
|B
|8
|51.51
|Cuomo, Lexi
|Virginia
|Freshman
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/21/2020
|B
|9
|51.53
|Rothrock, Trude
|Tennessee
|Sophomore
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/20/2020
|B
|10
|51.59
|Oglesby, Grace
|Louisville
|Senior
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/21/2020
|B
200 Fly
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Year
|Meet
|Date
|A/B Cut
|1
|1:52.47
|Luther, Dakota
|Georgia
|Sophomore
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/21/2020
|A
|2
|1:52.54
|Gati, Izzy
|Kentucky
|Sophomore
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/21/2020
|A
|3
|1:53.22
|Harnish, Courtney
|Georgia
|Junior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/21/2020
|A
|4
|1:53.23
|Cieplucha, Tess
|Tennessee
|Senior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/21/2020
|A
|5
|1:53.28
|Carter, Olivia
|Michigan
|Sophomore
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/22/2020
|A
|6
|1:53.70
|Oglesby, Grace
|Louisville
|Senior
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/22/2020
|B
|7
|1:53.96
|Quah, Jing
|Texas A&M
|Junior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/21/2020
|B
|8
|1:54.09
|Richter, Abby
|Virginia
|Junior
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/22/2020
|B
|9
|1:54.12
|Kinsey, Hallie
|South Carolina
|Sophomore
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/21/2020
|B
|10
|1:54.17
|Kwan, Victoria
|Michigan
|Sophomore
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/22/2020
|B
200 IM
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Year
|Meet
|Date
|A/B Cut
|1
|1:51.36
|Douglass, Kate
|Virginia
|Freshman
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/20/2020
|A
|2
|1:51.66
|Nelson, Beata
|Wisconsin
|Senior
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/20/2020
|A
|3
|1:52.14
|Small, Meghan
|Tennessee
|Senior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/19/2020
|A
|4
|1:53.05
|Hartman, Zoie
|Georgia
|Freshman
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/19/2020
|A
|5
|1:53.13
|Sheridan, Calypso
|Northwestern
|Junior
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/20/2020
|A
|6
|1:53.70
|Seidt, Asia
|Kentucky
|Senior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/19/2020
|A
|7
|1:53.89
|Cieplucha, Tess
|Tennessee
|Senior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/19/2020
|A
|8
|1:54.80
|Pearl, Vanessa
|Florida
|Sophomore
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/19/2020
|B
|9
|1:54.86
|Poole, Julia
|NC State
|Junior
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/20/2020
|B
|10
|1:55.22
|Richter, Abby
|Virginia
|Junior
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/20/2020
|B
400 IM
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Year
|Meet
|Date
|A/B Cut
|1
|4:01.88
|Cieplucha, Tess
|Tennessee
|Senior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/20/2020
|A
|2
|4:03.18
|Sheridan, Calypso
|Northwestern
|Junior
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/21/2020
|A
|3
|4:04.35
|Moore, Kate
|NC State
|Junior
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/21/2020
|B
|4
|4:04.36
|Nelson, Ella
|Virginia
|Freshman
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/21/2020
|B
|5
|4:04.61
|Pearl, Vanessa
|Florida
|Sophomore
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/20/2020
|B
|6
|4:05.08
|Muzzy, Emma
|NC State
|Sophomore
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/21/2020
|B
|7
|4:05.62
|Bonnett, Bailey
|Kentucky
|Junior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/20/2020
|B
|8
|4:05.75
|Yager, Alexis
|Tennessee
|Junior
|2020 SEC Champs
|2/20/2020
|B
|9
|4:05.86
|Richter, Abby
|Virginia
|Junior
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|2/21/2020
|B
|10
|4:05.93
|Demler, Kathrin
|Ohio St
|Senior
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|2/21/2020
|B
200 Medley Relay
|Rank
|Time
|Team/Names
|Meet
|Date
|A/B Cut
|1
|1:34.21
|Michigan
1: MacNeil, Maggie (SO)
2: Tucker, Miranda (SR)
3: Maiocco, Claire (JR)
4: Pyshnenko, Daria (JR)
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|02/19/2020
|QS
|2
|1:34.27
|Virginia
1: Gmelich, Caroline (JR)
2: Wenger, Alexis (SO)
3: Douglass, Kate (FR)
4: Hill, Morgan (SR)
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|02/19/2020
|QS
|3
|1:34.38
|NC State
1: Berkoff, Katharine (FR)
2: Hansson, Sophie (SO)
3: Rowe, Sirena (JR)
4: Perry, Ky-lee (SR)
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|02/19/2020
|QS
|4
|1:35.17
|Ohio St
1: Bradley, Rebekah (SR)
2: Bach, Hannah (FR)
3: Trace, Katie (JR)
4: Rayner, Freya (JR)
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|02/19/2020
|QS
|5
|1:35.38
|Tennessee
1: Small, Meghan (SR)
2: Popov, Nikol (JR)
3: Moseley, Stanzi (SR)
4: Brown, Erika (SR)
|2020 SEC Champs
|02/18/2020
|QS
|6
|1:35.61
|Missouri
1: Hynes, Haley (SR)
2: Winer, Molly (FR)
3: Thompson, Sarah (JR)
4: Keil, Megan (SO)
|2020 SEC Champs
|02/18/2020
|QS
|7
|1:35.87
|Louisville
1: Schoof, Ashlyn (JR)
2: Astashkina, Mariia (JR)
3: Oglesby, Grace (SR)
4: Fanz, Casey (SR)
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|02/19/2020
|QS
|8
|1:35.93
|Duke
1: Shuppert, Emma (FR)
2: Morris, Halle (JR)
3: Marsh, Alyssa (SR)
4: Snyder, Sarah (FR)
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|02/19/2020
|QS
|9
|1:36.10
|Florida
1: Ball, Emma (SR)
2: Pearl, Vanessa (SO)
3: Dressel, Sherridon (SR)
4: Garofalo, Isabella (SR)
|2020 SEC Champs
|02/18/2020
|QS
|10
|1:36.30
|San Diego St
1: Ferrin, Elli (JR)
2: Thormalm, Klara (JR)
3: Vincent, Courtney (SR)
4: Thormalm, Alma (SR)
|2020 MW Champs
|02/19/2020
|QS
400 Medley Relay
|Rank
|Time
|Team/Names
|Meet
|Date
|A/B Cut
|1
|3:27.22
|NC State
1: Berkoff, Katharine (FR)
2: Hansson, Sophie (SO)
3: Alons, Kylee (SO)
4: Perry, Ky-lee (SR)
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|02/19/2020
|QS
|2
|3:27.68
|Michigan
1: MacNeil, Maggie (SO)
2: Tucker, Miranda (SR)
3: Carter, Olivia (SO)
4: Pyshnenko, Daria (JR)
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|02/19/2020
|QS
|3
|3:28.17
|Virginia
1: Gmelich, Caroline (JR)
2: Wenger, Alexis (SO)
3: Douglass, Kate (FR)
4: Hill, Morgan (SR)
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|02/19/2020
|QS
|4
|3:28.83
|Tennessee
1: Small, Meghan (SR)
2: Yager, Alexis (JR)
3: Brown, Erika (SR)
4: Moseley, Stanzi (SR)
|2020 SEC Champs
|02/18/2020
|QS
|5
|3:28.90
|Alabama
1: White, Rhyan (SO)
2: Wong, Kaila (JR)
3: Molnar, Flora (JR)
4: Scott, Morgan (SO)
|2020 SEC Champs
|02/18/2020
|QS
|6
|3:29.08
|Wisconsin
1: Nelson, Beata (SR)
2: Artim, Kelsi (JR)
3: Hosack, Lillie (SO)
4: Palmer, Alana (SO)
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|02/19/2020
|QS
|7
|3:29.48
|Northwestern
1: Sheridan, Calypso (JR)
2: Brunzell, Hannah (FR)
3: Guevara, Miriam (SO)
4: Han, Malorie (SR)
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|02/19/2020
|QS
|8
|3:29.69
|Kentucky
1: Seidt, Asia (SR)
2: Bonnett, Bailey (JR)
3: Gati, Izzy (SO)
4: Galyer, Ali (SR)
|2020 SEC Champs
|02/18/2020
|QS
|9
|3:31.11
|Louisville
1: Schoof, Ashlyn (JR)
2: Wheeler, Kaylee (SO)
3: Oglesby, Grace (SR)
4: Fanz, Casey (SR)
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|02/19/2020
|QS
|10
|3:31.13
|Florida
1: Ball, Emma (SR)
2: Pearl, Vanessa (SO)
3: Dressel, Sherridon (SR)
4: Garofalo, Isabella (SR)
|2020 SEC Champs
|02/18/2020
|QS
200 Free Relay
|Rank
|Time
|Team/Names
|Meet
|Date
|A/B Cut
|1
|1:25.41
|Auburn
1: Meynen, Julie (SR)
2: Fisch, Claire (SR)
3: Kutsch, Aj (FR)
4: Clevenger, Robyn (SR)
|2020 SEC Champs
|02/18/2020
|QS
|2
|1:26.15
|Tennessee
1: Brown, Erika (SR)
2: Moseley, Stanzi (SR)
3: Small, Meghan (SR)
4: Grinter, Bailey (JR)
|2020 SEC Champs
|02/18/2020
|QS
|3
|1:26.73
|Virginia
1: Douglass, Kate (FR)
2: Cuomo, Lexi (FR)
3: Valls, Kyla (JR)
4: Hill, Morgan (SR)
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|02/19/2020
|QS
|4
|1:27.44
|Louisville
1: Visscher, Lainey (SR)
2: Fanz, Casey (SR)
3: Regenauer, Christiana (FR)
4: Openysheva, Arina (JR)
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|02/19/2020
|QS
|5
|1:27.50
|NC State
1: Perry, Ky-lee (SR)
2: Alons, Kylee (SO)
3: Rowe, Sirena (JR)
4: Maccausland, Heather (FR)
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|02/19/2020
|QS
|6
|1:27.57
|Ohio St
1: Petrak, Taylor (JR)
2: Rayner, Freya (JR)
3: Fulmer, Amy (FR)
4: Jurkovic-Perisa, Lucija (SR)
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|02/19/2020
|QS
|7
|1:27.70
|Missouri
1: Keil, Megan (SO)
2: Hynes, Haley (SR)
3: Feddersen, Amy (FR)
4: Thompson, Sarah (JR)
|2020 SEC Champs
|02/18/2020
|QS
|8
|1:27.87
|Michigan
1: MacNeil, Maggie (SO)
2: Pyshnenko, Daria (JR)
3: Tucker, Miranda (SR)
4: Krause, Vanessa (SR)
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|02/19/2020
|QS
|9
|1:27.93
|Arkansas
1: Melton, Kobie (SO)
2: Hopkin, Anna (SR)
3: Moore, Molly (SO)
4: Sansores De La Fuente, Andrea (SO)
|2020 SEC Champs
|02/18/2020
|QS
|10
|1:27.98
|Alabama
1: Antoniou, Kalia (SO)
2: Scott, Morgan (SO)
3: Molnar, Flora (JR)
4: Wolf, Julia (SO)
|2020 SEC Champs
|02/18/2020
|QS
400 Free Relay
|Rank
|Time
|Team/Names
|Meet
|Date
|A/B Cut
|1
|3:09.18
|Auburn
1: Meynen, Julie (SR)
2: Fisch, Claire (SR)
3: Clevenger, Robyn (SR)
4: Webb, Abbey (FR)
|2020 SEC Champs
|02/18/2020
|QS
|2
|3:10.57
|Virginia
1: Douglass, Kate (FR)
2: Cuomo, Lexi (FR)
3: Madden, Paige (JR)
4: Hill, Morgan (SR)
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|02/19/2020
|QS
|3
|3:11.50
|Georgia
1: Burchill, Veronica (SR)
2: Hartman, Zoie (FR)
3: Fa’Amausili, Gabi (JR)
4: Harnish, Courtney (JR)
|2020 SEC Champs
|02/18/2020
|QS
|4
|3:11.57
|Louisville
1: Openysheva, Arina (JR)
2: Fanz, Casey (SR)
3: Regenauer, Christiana (FR)
4: Visscher, Lainey (SR)
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|02/19/2020
|QS
|5
|3:11.94
|Michigan
1: MacNeil, Maggie (SO)
2: Carter, Olivia (SO)
3: Tucker, Miranda (SR)
4: Pyshnenko, Daria (JR)
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|02/19/2020
|QS
|6
|3:12.29
|Alabama
1: Antoniou, Kalia (SO)
2: Scott, Morgan (SO)
3: Molnar, Flora (JR)
4: White, Rhyan (SO)
|2020 SEC Champs
|02/18/2020
|QS
|7
|3:12.79
|Florida
1: Garofalo, Isabella (SR)
2: Dressel, Sherridon (SR)
3: Hillis, Gabrielle (JR)
4: Bates, Talia (FR)
|2020 SEC Champs
|02/18/2020
|QS
|8
|3:12.99
|Tennessee
1: Pintar, Tjasa (JR)
2: Rothrock, Trude (SO)
3: Grinter, Bailey (JR)
4: Moseley, Stanzi (SR)
|2020 SEC Champs
|02/18/2020
|QS
|9
|3:13.00
|NC State
1: Alons, Kylee (SO)
2: Perry, Ky-lee (SR)
3: Hansson, Sophie (SO)
4: Poole, Julia (JR)
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|02/19/2020
|QS
|10
|3:13.06
|Ohio St
1: Jurkovic-Perisa, Lucija (SR)
2: Petrak, Taylor (JR)
3: Fulmer, Amy (FR)
4: Rayner, Freya (JR)
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|02/19/2020
|QS
800 Free Relay
|Rank
|Time
|Team/Names
|Meet
|Date
|A/B Cut
|1
|6:53.27
|Tennessee
1: Small, Meghan (SR)
2: Brown, Erika (SR)
3: Pintar, Tjasa (JR)
4: Cieplucha, Tess (SR)
|2020 SEC Champs
|02/18/2020
|QS
|2
|6:55.66
|Virginia
1: Valls, Kyla (JR)
2: Madden, Paige (JR)
3: Nelson, Ella (FR)
4: Moroney, Megan (SR)
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|02/19/2020
|QS
|3
|6:55.84
|Wisconsin
1: Hosack, Lillie (SO)
2: Palmer, Alana (SO)
3: Doty, Megan (SR)
4: Nelson, Beata (SR)
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|02/19/2020
|QS
|4
|6:56.66
|Kentucky
1: Galyer, Ali (SR)
2: Seidt, Asia (SR)
3: McNeese, Beth (FR)
4: Gaines, Riley (SO)
|2020 SEC Champs
|02/18/2020
|QS
|5
|6:59.14
|Georgia
1: Harnish, Courtney (JR)
2: Stout, Jordan (SR)
3: Luther, Dakota (SO)
4: Hartman, Zoie (FR)
|2020 SEC Champs
|02/18/2020
|QS
|6
|6:59.38
|Auburn
1: Fisch, Claire (SR)
2: Webb, Abbey (FR)
3: Meynen, Julie (SR)
4: Merritt, Jessica (SR)
|2020 SEC Champs
|02/18/2020
|QS
|7
|6:59.73
|NC State
1: Moore, Kate (JR)
2: Alons, Kylee (SO)
3: Berkoff, Katharine (FR)
4: Poole, Julia (JR)
|2020 ACC Women’s Champs
|02/19/2020
|QS
|8
|6:59.92
|Harvard
1: Dahlke, Miki (SR)
2: Shelton, Samantha (SO)
3: Quist, Kennidy (JR)
4: Pasadyn, Felicia (FR)
|2020 Women’s Ivy League Champs
|02/19/2020
|QS
|9
|7:00.30
|Ohio St
1: Demler, Kathrin (SR)
2: Jurkovic-Perisa, Lucija (SR)
3: White, Georgia (SO)
4: Trace, Katie (JR)
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|02/19/2020
|QS
|10
|7:01.22
|Michigan
1: Sims, Kaitlynn (FR)
2: Hicks, Chloe (SR)
3: Schmidt, Sierra (JR)
4: Carter, Olivia (SO)
|2020 Women’s B1G Champs
|02/19/2020
|QS
Kentucky=200 Back U
Can you imagine going 1:52.3 in the 200 back and having to swim in the end lane of a dual meet because your only the 4th fastest on your team? Insane.
As a former breaststroker, Kate Douglass being in the top ten in the sprint frees and the 200 breast just blows my mind.
wonder how many swims from before conference meets stay in top 10. First come to mind is Abbey Weitzeil’s 20.90 50 free in Dec 2019.
Description says only considering post-season meets.