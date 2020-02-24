NCAA Women’s Top 10s After Week 1 of Major Conference Action

We’re revisiting NCAA ranks after last weekend’s flood of major conference championship meets, including men’s & women’s SECs, women’s ACCs and women’s Big Tens.

What will follow are post-season NCAA top 10 ranks – the top 10 times in each event from the entirety of this year’s post-season meets so far. That includes all of last week’s action, but also a few “week zero” meets including MAACs and the America East Championships that took place the week prior.

For the women’s side, specifically, these will be getting close to final ranks going into NCAAs – though they don’t include women’s Pac-12s, a few other week 3 meets, or any last chance meets that will take place in the next week or so.

50 Free

Rank Time Name Team Year Meet Date A/B Cut 1 21.03 Brown, Erika Tennessee Senior 2020 SEC Champs 2/19/2020 A 2 21.3 MacNeil, Maggie Michigan Sophomore 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/20/2020 A 3 21.44 Hopkin, Anna Arkansas Senior 2020 SEC Champs 2/19/2020 A 4 21.54 Meynen, Julie Auburn Senior 2020 SEC Champs 2/19/2020 A 5 21.6 Fisch, Claire Auburn Senior 2020 SEC Champs 2/19/2020 A 6 21.63 Alons, Kylee NC State Sophomore 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/20/2020 A 7 21.75 Douglass, Kate Virginia Freshman 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/20/2020 B 8 21.76 Hill, Morgan Virginia Senior 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/20/2020 B 9 21.77 Thompson, Sarah Missouri Junior 2020 SEC Champs 2/19/2020 B 10 21.78 Marsh, Alyssa Duke Senior 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/20/2020 B 10 21.78 Perry, Ky-lee NC State Senior 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/20/2020 B

100 Free

Rank Time Name Team Year Meet Date A/B Cut 1 45.83 Brown, Erika Tennessee Senior 2020 SEC Champs 2/22/2020 A 2 46.2 Hopkin, Anna Arkansas Senior 2020 SEC Champs 2/22/2020 A 3 46.57 MacNeil, Maggie Michigan Sophomore 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/22/2020 A 4 46.88 Meynen, Julie Auburn Senior 2020 SEC Champs 2/22/2020 A 5 47.27 Fisch, Claire Auburn Senior 2020 SEC Champs 2/22/2020 A 6 47.32 Burchill, Veronica Georgia Senior 2020 SEC Champs 2/22/2020 A 7 47.47 Hill, Morgan Virginia Senior 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/22/2020 B 8 47.73 Alons, Kylee NC State Sophomore 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/22/2020 B 9 47.77 Douglass, Kate Virginia Freshman 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/22/2020 B 10 47.81 Rayner, Freya Ohio St Junior 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/22/2020 B

200 Free

Rank Time Name Team Year Meet Date A/B Cut 1 1:42.33 Burchill, Veronica Georgia Senior 2020 SEC Champs 2/20/2020 A 2 1:42.35 Hopkin, Anna Arkansas Senior 2020 SEC Champs 2/20/2020 A 3 1:43.18 Madden, Paige Virginia Junior 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/21/2020 B 4 1:43.21 Small, Meghan Tennessee Senior 2020 SEC Champs 2/18/2020 B 5 1:43.26 Harnish, Courtney Georgia Junior 2020 SEC Champs 2/20/2020 B 6 1:43.61 Dupre, Cora Indiana Freshman 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/21/2020 B 7 1:43.78 Dahlke, Miki Harvard Senior 2020 Women’s Ivy League Champs 2/19/2020 B 8 1:43.91 Openysheva, Arina Louisville Junior 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/19/2020 B 9 1:43.99 Galyer, Ali Kentucky Senior 2020 SEC Champs 2/18/2020 B 10 1:44.00 Hosack, Lillie Wisconsin Sophomore 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/19/2020 B

500 Free

Rank Time Name Team Year Meet Date A/B Cut 1 4:36.19 Madden, Paige Virginia Junior 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/20/2020 A 2 4:36.37 Marquardt, Ellie Princeton Freshman 2020 Women’s Ivy League Champs 2/20/2020 B 3 4:36.40 Harnish, Courtney Georgia Junior 2020 SEC Champs 2/19/2020 B 4 4:37.04 Demler, Kathrin Ohio St Senior 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/20/2020 B 5 4:37.07 Jernberg, Cassy Indiana Senior 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/20/2020 B 6 4:37.15 Schmidt, Sierra Michigan Junior 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/20/2020 B 7 4:37.31 Sims, Kaitlynn Michigan Freshman 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/20/2020 B 8 4:38.22 Braswell, Leah Florida Sophomore 2020 SEC Champs 2/19/2020 B 9 4:38.40 Galyer, Ali Kentucky Senior 2020 SEC Champs 2/19/2020 B 10 4:38.56 Hetzer, Emily Auburn Sophomore 2020 SEC Champs 2/19/2020 B

1650 Free

Rank Time Name Team Year Meet Date A/B Cut 1 15:43.17 Kowal, Molly Ohio St Senior 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/22/2020 A 2 15:43.74 McMahon, Kensey Alabama Sophomore 2020 SEC Champs 2/22/2020 A 3 15:48.53 Schmidt, Sierra Michigan Junior 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/22/2020 A 4 15:49.83 Sims, Kaitlynn Michigan Freshman 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/22/2020 A 5 15:50.38 Madden, Paige Virginia Junior 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/22/2020 A 6 15:53.39 Nunan, Amanda Tennessee Junior 2020 SEC Champs 2/22/2020 A 7 15:54.54 Braswell, Leah Florida Sophomore 2020 SEC Champs 2/22/2020 B 8 15:55.28 Hetzer, Emily Auburn Sophomore 2020 SEC Champs 2/22/2020 B 9 15:59.33 Jernberg, Cassy Indiana Senior 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/22/2020 B 10 16:01.36 Sargent, Makayla NC State Senior 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/22/2020 B

100 Back

Rank Time Name Team Year Meet Date A/B Cut 1 49.7 Nelson, Beata Wisconsin Senior 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/20/2020 A 2 50.02 White, Rhyan Alabama Sophomore 2020 SEC Champs 2/21/2020 A 3 50.04 MacNeil, Maggie Michigan Sophomore 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/20/2020 A 4 50.64 Dressel, Sherridon Florida Senior 2020 SEC Champs 2/21/2020 A 5 50.73 Seidt, Asia Kentucky Senior 2020 SEC Champs 2/21/2020 A 6 51.07 Thompson, Sarah Missouri Junior 2020 SEC Champs 2/21/2020 B 7 51.21 Berkoff, Katharine NC State Freshman 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/21/2020 B 8 51.31 Sheridan, Calypso Northwestern Junior 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/20/2020 B 9 51.38 Ball, Emma Florida Senior 2020 SEC Champs 2/21/2020 B 10 51.65 Small, Meghan Tennessee Senior 2020 SEC Champs 2/21/2020 B

200 Back

Rank Time Name Team Year Meet Date A/B Cut 1 1:48.06 White, Rhyan Alabama Sophomore 2020 SEC Champs 2/22/2020 A 2 1:48.73 Nelson, Beata Wisconsin Senior 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/22/2020 A 3 1:48.86 Seidt, Asia Kentucky Senior 2020 SEC Champs 2/22/2020 A 4 1:49.92 Galyer, Ali Kentucky Senior 2020 SEC Champs 2/22/2020 A 5 1:50.79 Muzzy, Emma NC State Sophomore 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/22/2020 B 6 1:50.93 Dressel, Sherridon Florida Senior 2020 SEC Champs 2/22/2020 B 7 1:51.60 Brooks, Caitlin Kentucky Freshman 2020 SEC Champs 2/22/2020 B 8 1:51.80 Small, Meghan Tennessee Senior 2020 SEC Champs 2/22/2020 B 9 1:52.36 Berkoff, Katharine NC State Freshman 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/22/2020 B 10 1:52.38 Sorenson, Sophie Kentucky Sophomore 2020 SEC Champs 2/22/2020 B

100 Breast

Rank Time Name Team Year Meet Date A/B Cut 1 57.74 Hansson, Sophie NC State Sophomore 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/21/2020 A 2 57.91 Wenger, Alexis Virginia Sophomore 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/21/2020 A 3 58.15 Tucker, Miranda Michigan Senior 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/21/2020 A 4 58.21 Hartman, Zoie Georgia Freshman 2020 SEC Champs 2/21/2020 A 5 58.76 Bach, Hannah Ohio St Freshman 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/21/2020 A 6 58.78 Weiss, Emily Indiana Freshman 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/21/2020 A 7 58.81 Kozelsky (Horejsi), Lindsey Minnesota Senior 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/21/2020 B 8 58.88 Dellatorre, Danielle Georgia Junior 2020 SEC Champs 2/21/2020 B 9 58.91 Peplowski, Noelle Indiana Sophomore 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/21/2020 B 10 58.95 Calegan, Olivia NC State Junior 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/21/2020 B

200 Breast

Rank Time Name Team Year Meet Date A/B Cut 1 2:05.59 Hansson, Sophie NC State Sophomore 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/22/2020 A 2 2:05.68 Nelson, Ella Virginia Freshman 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/22/2020 A 3 2:05.89 Douglass, Kate Virginia Freshman 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/22/2020 A 4 2:06.20 Hartman, Zoie Georgia Freshman 2020 SEC Champs 2/22/2020 A 5 2:06.85 Sheridan, Calypso Northwestern Junior 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/22/2020 A 6 2:07.02 Peplowski, Noelle Indiana Sophomore 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/22/2020 B 7 2:07.11 Dellatorre, Danielle Georgia Junior 2020 SEC Champs 2/22/2020 B 8 2:07.38 Halmai, Petra FGCU Junior 2020 CCSA Champs 2/22/2020 B 9 2:07.73 Weiss, Emily Indiana Freshman 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/22/2020 B 10 2:07.90 Davey, Gillian Kentucky Freshman 2020 SEC Champs 2/22/2020 B

100 Fly

Rank Time Name Team Year Meet Date A/B Cut 1 49.38 Brown, Erika Tennessee Senior 2020 SEC Champs 2/20/2020 A 2 49.42 MacNeil, Maggie Michigan Sophomore 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/21/2020 A 3 50.8 White, Rhyan Alabama Sophomore 2020 SEC Champs 2/20/2020 A 4 50.83 Douglass, Kate Virginia Freshman 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/21/2020 A 5 51.12 Hill, Morgan Virginia Senior 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/21/2020 B 6 51.15 Hansson, Louise Southern Cali Senior 2020 UCLA vs USC 2/14/2020 B 7 51.2 Dressel, Sherridon Florida Senior 2020 SEC Champs 2/20/2020 B 8 51.51 Cuomo, Lexi Virginia Freshman 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/21/2020 B 9 51.53 Rothrock, Trude Tennessee Sophomore 2020 SEC Champs 2/20/2020 B 10 51.59 Oglesby, Grace Louisville Senior 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/21/2020 B

200 Fly

Rank Time Name Team Year Meet Date A/B Cut 1 1:52.47 Luther, Dakota Georgia Sophomore 2020 SEC Champs 2/21/2020 A 2 1:52.54 Gati, Izzy Kentucky Sophomore 2020 SEC Champs 2/21/2020 A 3 1:53.22 Harnish, Courtney Georgia Junior 2020 SEC Champs 2/21/2020 A 4 1:53.23 Cieplucha, Tess Tennessee Senior 2020 SEC Champs 2/21/2020 A 5 1:53.28 Carter, Olivia Michigan Sophomore 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/22/2020 A 6 1:53.70 Oglesby, Grace Louisville Senior 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/22/2020 B 7 1:53.96 Quah, Jing Texas A&M Junior 2020 SEC Champs 2/21/2020 B 8 1:54.09 Richter, Abby Virginia Junior 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/22/2020 B 9 1:54.12 Kinsey, Hallie South Carolina Sophomore 2020 SEC Champs 2/21/2020 B 10 1:54.17 Kwan, Victoria Michigan Sophomore 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/22/2020 B

200 IM

Rank Time Name Team Year Meet Date A/B Cut 1 1:51.36 Douglass, Kate Virginia Freshman 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/20/2020 A 2 1:51.66 Nelson, Beata Wisconsin Senior 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/20/2020 A 3 1:52.14 Small, Meghan Tennessee Senior 2020 SEC Champs 2/19/2020 A 4 1:53.05 Hartman, Zoie Georgia Freshman 2020 SEC Champs 2/19/2020 A 5 1:53.13 Sheridan, Calypso Northwestern Junior 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/20/2020 A 6 1:53.70 Seidt, Asia Kentucky Senior 2020 SEC Champs 2/19/2020 A 7 1:53.89 Cieplucha, Tess Tennessee Senior 2020 SEC Champs 2/19/2020 A 8 1:54.80 Pearl, Vanessa Florida Sophomore 2020 SEC Champs 2/19/2020 B 9 1:54.86 Poole, Julia NC State Junior 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/20/2020 B 10 1:55.22 Richter, Abby Virginia Junior 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/20/2020 B

400 IM

Rank Time Name Team Year Meet Date A/B Cut 1 4:01.88 Cieplucha, Tess Tennessee Senior 2020 SEC Champs 2/20/2020 A 2 4:03.18 Sheridan, Calypso Northwestern Junior 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/21/2020 A 3 4:04.35 Moore, Kate NC State Junior 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/21/2020 B 4 4:04.36 Nelson, Ella Virginia Freshman 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/21/2020 B 5 4:04.61 Pearl, Vanessa Florida Sophomore 2020 SEC Champs 2/20/2020 B 6 4:05.08 Muzzy, Emma NC State Sophomore 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/21/2020 B 7 4:05.62 Bonnett, Bailey Kentucky Junior 2020 SEC Champs 2/20/2020 B 8 4:05.75 Yager, Alexis Tennessee Junior 2020 SEC Champs 2/20/2020 B 9 4:05.86 Richter, Abby Virginia Junior 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 2/21/2020 B 10 4:05.93 Demler, Kathrin Ohio St Senior 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 2/21/2020 B

200 Medley Relay

Rank Time Team/Names Meet Date A/B Cut 1 1:34.21 Michigan

1: MacNeil, Maggie (SO)

2: Tucker, Miranda (SR)

3: Maiocco, Claire (JR)

4: Pyshnenko, Daria (JR) 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 02/19/2020 QS 2 1:34.27 Virginia

1: Gmelich, Caroline (JR)

2: Wenger, Alexis (SO)

3: Douglass, Kate (FR)

4: Hill, Morgan (SR) 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 02/19/2020 QS 3 1:34.38 NC State

1: Berkoff, Katharine (FR)

2: Hansson, Sophie (SO)

3: Rowe, Sirena (JR)

4: Perry, Ky-lee (SR) 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 02/19/2020 QS 4 1:35.17 Ohio St

1: Bradley, Rebekah (SR)

2: Bach, Hannah (FR)

3: Trace, Katie (JR)

4: Rayner, Freya (JR) 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 02/19/2020 QS 5 1:35.38 Tennessee

1: Small, Meghan (SR)

2: Popov, Nikol (JR)

3: Moseley, Stanzi (SR)

4: Brown, Erika (SR) 2020 SEC Champs 02/18/2020 QS 6 1:35.61 Missouri

1: Hynes, Haley (SR)

2: Winer, Molly (FR)

3: Thompson, Sarah (JR)

4: Keil, Megan (SO) 2020 SEC Champs 02/18/2020 QS 7 1:35.87 Louisville

1: Schoof, Ashlyn (JR)

2: Astashkina, Mariia (JR)

3: Oglesby, Grace (SR)

4: Fanz, Casey (SR) 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 02/19/2020 QS 8 1:35.93 Duke

1: Shuppert, Emma (FR)

2: Morris, Halle (JR)

3: Marsh, Alyssa (SR)

4: Snyder, Sarah (FR) 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 02/19/2020 QS 9 1:36.10 Florida

1: Ball, Emma (SR)

2: Pearl, Vanessa (SO)

3: Dressel, Sherridon (SR)

4: Garofalo, Isabella (SR) 2020 SEC Champs 02/18/2020 QS 10 1:36.30 San Diego St

1: Ferrin, Elli (JR)

2: Thormalm, Klara (JR)

3: Vincent, Courtney (SR)

4: Thormalm, Alma (SR) 2020 MW Champs 02/19/2020 QS

400 Medley Relay

Rank Time Team/Names Meet Date A/B Cut 1 3:27.22 NC State

1: Berkoff, Katharine (FR)

2: Hansson, Sophie (SO)

3: Alons, Kylee (SO)

4: Perry, Ky-lee (SR) 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 02/19/2020 QS 2 3:27.68 Michigan

1: MacNeil, Maggie (SO)

2: Tucker, Miranda (SR)

3: Carter, Olivia (SO)

4: Pyshnenko, Daria (JR) 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 02/19/2020 QS 3 3:28.17 Virginia

1: Gmelich, Caroline (JR)

2: Wenger, Alexis (SO)

3: Douglass, Kate (FR)

4: Hill, Morgan (SR) 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 02/19/2020 QS 4 3:28.83 Tennessee

1: Small, Meghan (SR)

2: Yager, Alexis (JR)

3: Brown, Erika (SR)

4: Moseley, Stanzi (SR) 2020 SEC Champs 02/18/2020 QS 5 3:28.90 Alabama

1: White, Rhyan (SO)

2: Wong, Kaila (JR)

3: Molnar, Flora (JR)

4: Scott, Morgan (SO) 2020 SEC Champs 02/18/2020 QS 6 3:29.08 Wisconsin

1: Nelson, Beata (SR)

2: Artim, Kelsi (JR)

3: Hosack, Lillie (SO)

4: Palmer, Alana (SO) 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 02/19/2020 QS 7 3:29.48 Northwestern

1: Sheridan, Calypso (JR)

2: Brunzell, Hannah (FR)

3: Guevara, Miriam (SO)

4: Han, Malorie (SR) 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 02/19/2020 QS 8 3:29.69 Kentucky

1: Seidt, Asia (SR)

2: Bonnett, Bailey (JR)

3: Gati, Izzy (SO)

4: Galyer, Ali (SR) 2020 SEC Champs 02/18/2020 QS 9 3:31.11 Louisville

1: Schoof, Ashlyn (JR)

2: Wheeler, Kaylee (SO)

3: Oglesby, Grace (SR)

4: Fanz, Casey (SR) 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 02/19/2020 QS 10 3:31.13 Florida

1: Ball, Emma (SR)

2: Pearl, Vanessa (SO)

3: Dressel, Sherridon (SR)

4: Garofalo, Isabella (SR) 2020 SEC Champs 02/18/2020 QS

200 Free Relay

Rank Time Team/Names Meet Date A/B Cut 1 1:25.41 Auburn

1: Meynen, Julie (SR)

2: Fisch, Claire (SR)

3: Kutsch, Aj (FR)

4: Clevenger, Robyn (SR) 2020 SEC Champs 02/18/2020 QS 2 1:26.15 Tennessee

1: Brown, Erika (SR)

2: Moseley, Stanzi (SR)

3: Small, Meghan (SR)

4: Grinter, Bailey (JR) 2020 SEC Champs 02/18/2020 QS 3 1:26.73 Virginia

1: Douglass, Kate (FR)

2: Cuomo, Lexi (FR)

3: Valls, Kyla (JR)

4: Hill, Morgan (SR) 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 02/19/2020 QS 4 1:27.44 Louisville

1: Visscher, Lainey (SR)

2: Fanz, Casey (SR)

3: Regenauer, Christiana (FR)

4: Openysheva, Arina (JR) 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 02/19/2020 QS 5 1:27.50 NC State

1: Perry, Ky-lee (SR)

2: Alons, Kylee (SO)

3: Rowe, Sirena (JR)

4: Maccausland, Heather (FR) 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 02/19/2020 QS 6 1:27.57 Ohio St

1: Petrak, Taylor (JR)

2: Rayner, Freya (JR)

3: Fulmer, Amy (FR)

4: Jurkovic-Perisa, Lucija (SR) 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 02/19/2020 QS 7 1:27.70 Missouri

1: Keil, Megan (SO)

2: Hynes, Haley (SR)

3: Feddersen, Amy (FR)

4: Thompson, Sarah (JR) 2020 SEC Champs 02/18/2020 QS 8 1:27.87 Michigan

1: MacNeil, Maggie (SO)

2: Pyshnenko, Daria (JR)

3: Tucker, Miranda (SR)

4: Krause, Vanessa (SR) 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 02/19/2020 QS 9 1:27.93 Arkansas

1: Melton, Kobie (SO)

2: Hopkin, Anna (SR)

3: Moore, Molly (SO)

4: Sansores De La Fuente, Andrea (SO) 2020 SEC Champs 02/18/2020 QS 10 1:27.98 Alabama

1: Antoniou, Kalia (SO)

2: Scott, Morgan (SO)

3: Molnar, Flora (JR)

4: Wolf, Julia (SO) 2020 SEC Champs 02/18/2020 QS

400 Free Relay

Rank Time Team/Names Meet Date A/B Cut 1 3:09.18 Auburn

1: Meynen, Julie (SR)

2: Fisch, Claire (SR)

3: Clevenger, Robyn (SR)

4: Webb, Abbey (FR) 2020 SEC Champs 02/18/2020 QS 2 3:10.57 Virginia

1: Douglass, Kate (FR)

2: Cuomo, Lexi (FR)

3: Madden, Paige (JR)

4: Hill, Morgan (SR) 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 02/19/2020 QS 3 3:11.50 Georgia

1: Burchill, Veronica (SR)

2: Hartman, Zoie (FR)

3: Fa’Amausili, Gabi (JR)

4: Harnish, Courtney (JR) 2020 SEC Champs 02/18/2020 QS 4 3:11.57 Louisville

1: Openysheva, Arina (JR)

2: Fanz, Casey (SR)

3: Regenauer, Christiana (FR)

4: Visscher, Lainey (SR) 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 02/19/2020 QS 5 3:11.94 Michigan

1: MacNeil, Maggie (SO)

2: Carter, Olivia (SO)

3: Tucker, Miranda (SR)

4: Pyshnenko, Daria (JR) 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 02/19/2020 QS 6 3:12.29 Alabama

1: Antoniou, Kalia (SO)

2: Scott, Morgan (SO)

3: Molnar, Flora (JR)

4: White, Rhyan (SO) 2020 SEC Champs 02/18/2020 QS 7 3:12.79 Florida

1: Garofalo, Isabella (SR)

2: Dressel, Sherridon (SR)

3: Hillis, Gabrielle (JR)

4: Bates, Talia (FR) 2020 SEC Champs 02/18/2020 QS 8 3:12.99 Tennessee

1: Pintar, Tjasa (JR)

2: Rothrock, Trude (SO)

3: Grinter, Bailey (JR)

4: Moseley, Stanzi (SR) 2020 SEC Champs 02/18/2020 QS 9 3:13.00 NC State

1: Alons, Kylee (SO)

2: Perry, Ky-lee (SR)

3: Hansson, Sophie (SO)

4: Poole, Julia (JR) 2020 ACC Women’s Champs 02/19/2020 QS 10 3:13.06 Ohio St

1: Jurkovic-Perisa, Lucija (SR)

2: Petrak, Taylor (JR)

3: Fulmer, Amy (FR)

4: Rayner, Freya (JR) 2020 Women’s B1G Champs 02/19/2020 QS

800 Free Relay