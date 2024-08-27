Find Out Where Over 1,140 Swimmers and Divers Are Headed for Fall 2024

For nearly two years, we have been reporting on the verbal commitments, NLI signings, and transfer intentions of swimmers and divers headed off to college this fall. While it’s certainly not complete, we have amassed a database of over 1,140 names, most of whom we wrote about.

*EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a Herculean task, especially in an Olympics year. The inbox gets flooded in the fall, we try to keep up; college season begins, we fall off pace. From November onward, we’ve got mid-season invites, winter short course championship meets, and high school season. Dotted among the college dual meets in the first quarter of the year, we kick off long course season with the Pro Swim Series. Then it’s back to short course, with LSC spring championships, college conference meets, and NCAA and NAIA nationals. It’s still spring, mind you, but now we’ve got various countries’ national championships. Summer brings sectionals, futures, and U.S. senior and junior championships, as well as a few more international meets. And before you know it, it’s early fall and the cycle begins all over again. Whew, it’s enough to make your head spin. So, let’s give a huge shout-out to Anya, Claire, Charlotte, Laura, Braden, Mark, Casey, Yanyan, Morgan, Nicole, Spencer, James, Robert, Sophie, Nick, and Sean for helping to keep this machine going.

All of our top 20 boys and 19 of the top 20 girls (everyone but #1 Katie Grimes) announced their plans for the fall of 2024. Virginia and NC State are the top destinations with 6 and 5 of those verbal commitments, respectively. The Cavaliers have brought in #6 Spencer Nicholas and #8 David King for the men’s team and #4 Leah Hayes, #5 Anna Moesch, #11 Bailey Hartman, and #12 Katie Christopherson for the women’s. The Wolfpack’s class of 2028 will include boys’ #1 Kaii Winkler and #18 Matt Marsteiner, as well as girls’ #2 Erika Pelaez, #3 Leah Shackley, and #13 Lily Christianson.

Texas (boys’ #2 Cooper Lucas and #11 Kyle Peck, girls’ #9 Piper Enge and #14 Lillie Nesty), Stanford (girls’ #7 Levenia Sim, #10 Emily Thompson, #15 Addison Sauickie, and #17 Annika Parkhe), and Louisville (boys’ #12 Gregg Enoch and #14 Jake Eccleston, girls’ #16 Caroline Larsen and #20 Camden Doane) each picked up 4 top-20 recruits for 2024.

SwimSwam Database for the Class of 2024 (Combined M/W)

Below you will find our complete database of swimmers and divers from the high school class of 2024 –as well as transfers moving to new schools this fall– along with the information about where they’ve come from and where they’re going. As always, you can sort by college, athlete’s name, club team, conference, home state, previous school, LSC, etc.