University of Tampa Adds Canadian Trials Finalist Jaxson Row (2024)

Bell Canadian Trials finalist Jaxson Row is set to attend the University of Tampa this fall, where he will continue his studies and swim for the Spartans. A native of Newfoundland and Labrador, Row trained away from home for three years at the Ontario Swim Academy under Coach Don Burton. He now swims with the Mount Pearl Marlins Swim Team, which is closer to home.

Row was a five-time finalist at the 2022 Canadian Junior and Senior Championships (LCM), where he placed 3rd in the 200 free (1:54.48), 4th in the 100 free (52.62), 5th in the 200 IM (2:15.65), 6th in the 50 free (25.02), and 7th in the 200 back (2:13.36). His times in the 200 free and 200 back were personal bests.

Row competed at the 2023 Bell Canadian Swimming Trials (LCM), racing in the 50 free (24.38), 100 free (52.89), and 200 free (1:56.22). In prelims, he placed 45th in the 50 free, 39th in the 100 free, and 29th in the 200 free. In the finals, he finished 20th in the 200 free with a time of 1:57.32.

In 2024, Row became a finalist at the Speedo Canadian Championships (LCM), securing 4th place in the 50 fly. His time of 24.82 remains his lifetime best.

Top LCM Times and Conversions

LCM Conversion to SCY 50 Fly – 24.82 21.72 100 Fly – 56.85 49.95 100 Free – 51.91 45.32 200 Free – 1:53.21 1:39.10

The University of Tampa captured 1st place at the 2024 Sunshine State Conference Championships, repeating their success from the previous season. They also won their first NCAA Division II Championship.

Row could be a valuable asset for Tampa’s 200 medley relay, given his converted 50 fly time of 21.72. The fastest 50 fly split this season was achieved by graduate student Adrian Aguilar, who posted a time of 21.23.

Row will join Oliver Pope, Brady Farren, Ben Parsons, and Jared Allison as part of the 2024 recruiting class. Allison could strengthen the butterfly group as well with his times of 22.85 in the 50 fly and 49.17 in the 100 fly. Parsons could also make an impact, with times of 23.37 in the 50 fly and 49.75 in the 100 fly.

