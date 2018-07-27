Emma Weyant Drops 4, Jumps to #11 All-time, and Makes 400 IM A Final in Irvine

2018 U.S. National Championships
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
16-year-old Emma Weyant of Sarasota YMCA Sharks took another 4.45 seconds off a 3-week-old personal best and dominated her heat in the 400 IM on Friday morning. Weyant swam a 4:42.19 to finish 8th overall in prelims, putting her 11.11 seconds ahead of her best swim from last summer. At 2017 U.S. Open, she went 4:53.30 to make the B final before being DQd in finals. Since then, she has swum faster 7 times:
- 4:42.19 – 8/27/2018
- 4:46.54 – 7/6/2018
- 4:48.44 – 3/1/2018
- 4:50.46 – 3/1/2018
- 4:52.64 – 6/22/2018
- 4:52.79 – 5/17/2018
- 4:53.16 – 4/19/2018
Weyant’s improvement over the last 12 months has been most dramatic on the front half of the race. While she has erased 2 seconds on the breaststroke leg and 1.5 on the free, she has improved by 2.45 and 5.27 in the fly and back, respectively.
|8/3/17 prelims
|7/27/18 prelims
|1:08.06
|1:05.61
|2:25.59 (1:17.53)
|2:17.86 (1:12.25)
|3:47.61 (1:22.02)
|3:38.01 (1:20.15)
|4:53.30 (1:05.69)
|4:42.19 (1:04.18)
Weyant jumped to #11 on the all-time list for 15-16 girls with her prelims swim:
|Fastest 15-16 Performances
|400 IM
|Elizabeth Beisel
|4:32.87
|Katie Hoff
|4:36.07
|Janet Evans
|4:38.58
|Ella Eastin
|4:38.97
|Becca Mann
|4:39.78
|Dagny Knutson
|4:40.10
|Caitlin Leverenz
|4:40.70
|Ariana Kukors
|4:41.17
|Allison Wagner
|4:41.22
|Jasmine Tosky
|4:42.11
Way to go Emma