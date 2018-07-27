Emma Weyant Drops 4, Jumps to #11 All-time, and Makes 400 IM A Final in Irvine

2018 U.S. National Championships

16-year-old Emma Weyant of Sarasota YMCA Sharks took another 4.45 seconds off a 3-week-old personal best and dominated her heat in the 400 IM on Friday morning. Weyant swam a 4:42.19 to finish 8th overall in prelims, putting her 11.11 seconds ahead of her best swim from last summer. At 2017 U.S. Open, she went 4:53.30 to make the B final before being DQd in finals. Since then, she has swum faster 7 times:

4:42.19 – 8/27/2018

4:46.54 – 7/6/2018

4:48.44 – 3/1/2018

4:50.46 – 3/1/2018

4:52.64 – 6/22/2018

4:52.79 – 5/17/2018

4:53.16 – 4/19/2018

Weyant’s improvement over the last 12 months has been most dramatic on the front half of the race. While she has erased 2 seconds on the breaststroke leg and 1.5 on the free, she has improved by 2.45 and 5.27 in the fly and back, respectively.

8/3/17 prelims 7/27/18 prelims 1:08.06 1:05.61 2:25.59 (1:17.53) 2:17.86 (1:12.25) 3:47.61 (1:22.02) 3:38.01 (1:20.15) 4:53.30 (1:05.69) 4:42.19 (1:04.18)

Weyant jumped to #11 on the all-time list for 15-16 girls with her prelims swim: