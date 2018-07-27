American Junior Casey Tests Positive, Suspended Six Months

USADA has announced another doping suspension for an American swimmer, this time 17-year-old Jack Casey. Casey tested positive for the banned substance anastrozole at Winter Nationals last December and will serve a six-month suspension.

The USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) report says that Casey was taking anastrozole on a doctor’s prescription. But the substance – classified by USADA as a “hormone and metabolic modulator” – requires a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE), which Casey didn’t have. USADA says Casey no longer needs the prescription and won’t need a TUE moving forward, but will have to serve the suspension for his positive test in December. You can read the full USADA release here.

Casey will be suspended for six months, starting March 22, 2018. That’ll leave him out of competition through September 22, 2018. His results from U.S. Winter Nationals have also been wiped out. Competing for Hauppage Athletic Association, Casey swam two 100 yard breaststrokes there, making the B final and taking 11th in 54.77. His lifetime-best of 54.69 from prelims is wiped from the record as well.

Casey is at least the second American junior and the fifth American to serve a doping ban in swimming over the pat year. Matthew Willenbring tested positive at World Juniors last year and was suspended for four months. Amanda Kendall was suspended three months earlier this year. Madisyn Cox was hit with a 2-year suspension earlier this month and Ryan Lochte was suspended 14 months a few days later.