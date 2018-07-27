American Junior Casey Tests Positive, Suspended Six Months

USADA has announced another doping suspension for an American swimmer, this time 17-year-old Jack Casey. Casey tested positive for the banned substance anastrozole at Winter Nationals last December and will serve a six-month suspension.
The USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) report says that Casey was taking anastrozole on a doctor’s prescription. But the substance – classified by USADA as a “hormone and metabolic modulator” – requires a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE), which Casey didn’t have. USADA says Casey no longer needs the prescription and won’t need a TUE moving forward, but will have to serve the suspension for his positive test in December. You can read the full USADA release here.
Casey will be suspended for six months, starting March 22, 2018. That’ll leave him out of competition through September 22, 2018. His results from U.S. Winter Nationals have also been wiped out. Competing for Hauppage Athletic Association, Casey swam two 100 yard breaststrokes there, making the B final and taking 11th in 54.77. His lifetime-best of 54.69 from prelims is wiped from the record as well.
Casey is at least the second American junior and the fifth American to serve a doping ban in swimming over the pat year. Matthew Willenbring tested positive at World Juniors last year and was suspended for four months. Amanda Kendall was suspended three months earlier this year. Madisyn Cox was hit with a 2-year suspension earlier this month and Ryan Lochte was suspended 14 months a few days later.
As I said the other day, there is a trend of American athletes in all sports, not just swimming, failing to understand how important the TUE system is… Coaches and USADA need to take control and educate their athletes, because it’s beginning to look bad.
its a result of the abuse of medications by our society as a whole. They diagnosed my daughter with adhd and they had me fill out a questionaire and I checked almost all of the boxes no and they still insisted she had it.
He had a prescription and he’s a kid so it isn’t surprising he doesn’t have a TUE. I doubt there is anything different in the US than the UK but if this happened in the UK it wouldn’t be reported.
This is interesting from British Swimming terms for trials:
Funded athlete = if your medication is prohibited you must have a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) in place at all times.
Non-funded athletes = if your medication is prohibited you must contact [email protected] after doping control. You will have 10 days to submit a retroactive TUE application following your drug test.
On that basis if British this guy would have been helped to get a retroactive TUE.