Allison Schmitt Explains How Swimming Saved Her Life (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE:

World Record: Federica Pellegrini, 1:52.98, 2009

American Record: Allison Schmitt , 1:53.61, 2012

U.S. Open Record: Allison Schmitt, 1:54.40, 2012

Katie Ledecky scorched a 55.77 going out, less than 2 tenths under World Record pace. She fell off the pace on the back half, but still won handily with the 6th fastest American performance ever in 1:54.60. Behind her, Allison Schmitt cemented her comeback with a 1:55.82 for 2nd.

After taking 2 seconds off her best this morning, Michigan’s Gabby Deloof became the 9th fastest American performer ever as she took 3rd in 1:56.55, making her move on the 3rd 50 to push ahead of Leah Smith (1:56.93).

Just out of the top 5 was Simone Manuel in 1:57.01, marking her best time by about a tenth. Manuel has already qualified for Pan Pacs after swimming the 2nd fastest American 100 free ever last night. Olympic relay champ Melanie Margalis (1:57.32) was about a half second shy of her prelims time for 6th, as was Mallory Comerford (1:58.38) for 7th. Comerford has also cemented a Pan Pacs spot with her 100 free, while Margalis is the frontrunner to qualify in the IMs later on.