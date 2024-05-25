Caeleb Dressel On Returning From 9 Month Break “I Was Human. I Wasn’t A Robot.”

World Record Holder Caeleb Dressel withdrew from competition in the middle of the 2022 World Championships due to medical reasons and did not compete in the 100 butterfly there. He then spent roughly nine months away from the sport before returning to the pool. After almost a year away from competition, Dressel returned in May 2023, just over a month before the US Summer Nationals.

Dressel opened up further on his time away from the pool saying “[When] I got back in the water, and they saw I was human. I wasn’t a robot. I wasn’t just a machine anymore. It was like ‘Oh, he does hurt in practice. He does struggle.'”

“I knew I was in a spot where it wasn’t healthy,” Dressel continued. “I got to that point where I was like if I don’t break a World Record at whatever event, then my career is a waste.”

Dressel has since called his thinking at the time “pretty ludicrous.” Today, he recognizes that he is a “pretty good” swimmer, but says that “if you were to ask me that a couple [of] years ago, I don’t know what I’d say.”

Still training in Gainesville, Florida, Dressel has a home on a farm where he rides a tractor and raises chickens and cows as well as his son August Wilder who was born in February 2024.

Dressel speaks of his home on the farm and “living out here is I just, I feel normal. I think that’s what a majority of professional athletes, what we all crave…It’s just very peaceful out here.”

Since his return to competition last May, Dressel has consistently been dropping time. At 2023 Summer Nationals, he finished 19th in the 100 freestyle swimming a 49.42. Just last weekend, he swam a 48.30 in the event which ties him for the 5th fastest American so far this season.

He also has progressed in the 100 butterfly going from a 51.66 at 2023 Summer Nationals to a 50.84 in April at the San Antonio Pro Series stop. Dressel will look to make his third-straight Olympic team next month at US Trials in Indianapolis.