Caeleb Dressel On Returning From 9 Month Break “I Was Human. I Wasn’t A Robot.”

World Record Holder Caeleb Dressel withdrew from competition in the middle of the 2022 World Championships due to medical reasons and did not compete in the 100 butterfly there. He then spent roughly nine months away from the sport before returning to the pool. After almost a year away from competition, Dressel returned in May 2023, just over a month before the US Summer Nationals.
Dressel opened up further on his time away from the pool saying “[When] I got back in the water, and they saw I was human. I wasn’t a robot. I wasn’t just a machine anymore. It was like ‘Oh, he does hurt in practice. He does struggle.'”
“I knew I was in a spot where it wasn’t healthy,” Dressel continued. “I got to that point where I was like if I don’t break a World Record at whatever event, then my career is a waste.”
Dressel has since called his thinking at the time “pretty ludicrous.” Today, he recognizes that he is a “pretty good” swimmer, but says that “if you were to ask me that a couple [of] years ago, I don’t know what I’d say.”
Still training in Gainesville, Florida, Dressel has a home on a farm where he rides a tractor and raises chickens and cows as well as his son August Wilder who was born in February 2024.
Dressel speaks of his home on the farm and “living out here is I just, I feel normal. I think that’s what a majority of professional athletes, what we all crave…It’s just very peaceful out here.”
Since his return to competition last May, Dressel has consistently been dropping time. At 2023 Summer Nationals, he finished 19th in the 100 freestyle swimming a 49.42. Just last weekend, he swam a 48.30 in the event which ties him for the 5th fastest American so far this season.
He also has progressed in the 100 butterfly going from a 51.66 at 2023 Summer Nationals to a 50.84 in April at the San Antonio Pro Series stop. Dressel will look to make his third-straight Olympic team next month at US Trials in Indianapolis.
Interesting how like Nikola Jokic has his horses, Dressel has his farm animals as well. Perhaps the key to being a superstar athlete is domestic animals
Perhaps. But also maybe 1) farms (especially hobby farms) are expensive and superstar athletes can afford them, combined with 2) superstar athletes are all different types of people.
Lebron James doesn’t have a farm. Nor does Michael Phelps.
But if you’re a farm person, I would guess that maybe the monotony and isolation of a farm and animals could be nice sometimes.
Always rooting for him! Go Caleb!
Like I said earlier, you never know what a swimmer might be going through. So instead of calling people sellers of the century every time they move a muscle, maybe we can prioritize empathy first.
I am very happy that Caeleb has realized that he is already perfect for who he is and what he can do, world records or no world records, Olympic gold medalist or C finalist at world trials.
some people may say this doesn’t mean anything, but this is huge. He hasn’t been like this since 2017. This is the happiest he’s been in a while, and I think this summer will be the fastest he’s been ever. Watch the post race celebrations of 2017 Caeleb vs 2021 Caeleb. Or better yet, 2016 when he made the Olympic team in the 100 free behind Adrian. That was a happy Dressel. After he went 49.45 in the 100 fly he’s very clearly pissed, which he has since talked about on the Unfiltered Waters podcast with Franklin and Hoff. Y’all may laugh or downvote me and say it doesn’t matter, that it’s all just mental health BS. But mark my… Read more »
I didn’t think much of it after, but I do recall being worried in 2019 when I saw his body language. It looked completely different from the care-free, happy, even smirking and giddy presence that we saw in Budapest. Obviously he performed phenomenally anyway, but to hear that he was miserable throughout the meet is sad.
One of the things that really resonated with me was when he said that he was afraid that therapy would make him a worse swimmer by taking off too much of the edge. But he was reminded by his therapist who said something like, “Do you think you became the swimmer you became by being unhappy?”
Hopefully Dressel never reads the comments.