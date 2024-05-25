Shane Ryan Posts 48.55 100 Free, Danielle Hill Nails 24.95 50 Free For New Irish Records

2024 IRISH OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS & OLYMPIC TRIALS

We entered day 4 of the 2024 Irish Open Championships, the competition that represents the Olympic Trials for any swimmer who hasn’t already made the grade at the 2023 or 2024 World Championships.

Already qualified in the women’s 100m backstroke in a new national record of 59.11, Danielle Hill fired off her second Irish standard with a rapid 24.95 in the 50m free heats.

Entering this competition, Hill held the national record at the 25.15 she put up at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. With this morning’s effort, the 25-year-old becomes Ireland’s first-ever woman under the 25-second threshold in the event as she still has the semi-final and final opportunities to chase the Olympic Qualification Time of 24.70.

30-year-old Shane Ryan also made his presence known, attempting to qualify in his first event for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Ryan stopped the clock at 48.55 to take the top slot in the men’s 100m freestyle for tonight’s semi-final. His time overtook his previous lifetime best and Irish record of 48.68 established 6 years ago at the 2018 edition of this competition.

Tonight, Ryan opened in 23.17 and closed in 25.38 to throw his hat into the ring for Olympic qualification. The former Penn State standout will need to shave off another .21 to hit the 48.34 OQT.