2024 Irish Olympic Trials Kick Off Wednesday, May 22nd

2024 IRISH OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS & OLYMPIC TRIALS

Wednesday, May 22nd – Sunday, May 26th

Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre, Dublin, Ireland

LCM (50m)

Olympic Qualification Policy

Results (when available)

The 2024 Irish Open Championships and Olympic Trials kick off tomorrow, Wednesday, May 22nd with the 5-day competition representing the qualification for June’s European Aquatics Championships, July’s Olympic Games and December’s World Short Course Championships.

Over 300 swimmers representing 60 clubs will be racing, including Daniel Wiffen, Ellen Walshe, and Mona McSharry.

This trio has already qualified for Paris but will be joined by Danielle Hill, Darragh Greene and Shane Ryan this week along with Tom Fannon, Victoria Catterson and Nathan Wiffen.

Speaking ahead of the Championships, Swim Ireland’s National Performance Director Jon Rudd said, “There is only an Olympic Games itself which is more exciting than an Olympic Trials and the stage is set in Dublin for Irish swimming dreams to become reality.

“A home pool, an enthusiastic gallery of Irish swimming fans and a chance to book a seat on the plane to Paris. What more could we all want?

“Not only can our athletes claim their Paris place outright by hitting the necessary OQT’s, but spots in our relays will be finalised here – and those races will have something extra about them, particularly in the instances where we know someone will be selected – it’s just a case of who.

“If you love swimming, if you love sport, if you love the notion of the Olympic dream – you should be here at least once over these five days to will on these terrific athletes. It will be absolutely electric, and we all wish everyone the very best of luck in their final stages of preparation.”