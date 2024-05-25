John Shortt Chases Olympic QT With 1:57.90 200 Back Irish Record

2024 IRISH OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS & OLYMPIC TRIALS

Although day 3 of the 2024 Irish Open Championships did not see any names added to the provisional roster for the Paris 2024 Games, a new national record fell in the men’s 200m backstroke.

Racing in the semi-final last night in Dublin, 17-year-old John Shortt posted the fastest time of his career, hitting the wall in a time of 1:57.90.

Shortt’s result hacked over half a second off his own previous Irish standard of 1:58.47 clocked in the semi-final at this year’s World Championships. That rendered the National Centre Limerick swimmer a 14th-place finish in Doha.

Shortt’s New 1:57.90 Irish Record Shortt’s Old 1:58.47 Irish Record 57.39 57.58 1:00.51 1:00.89

With tonight’s final just a couple of hours away, Shortt will still have a chance to chase the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 1:57.50 needed to notch his name onto the Irish roster.

Earlier in the competition Shortt hit a time of 54.70 to rank 2nd out of the men’s 100m back semi-final before he dropped the main event.