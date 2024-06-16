Lazzerini Produces Another Breaststroke Record In Paraguay

2024 PARAGUAYAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, June 12th – Saturday, June 15th
- Centro Aquatico Nacional
- LCM (50m)
- Olympic Qualifying Event
- Recap #1
- Results – Meet Mobile – Campeonato Nacional de Natacion a y Open
The 2024 Paraguayan National Championships concluded last night but not before Mariano Lazzerini fired off another national record in the breaststroke discipline.
While racing in the men’s 100m breaststroke, Chilean Lazzerini touched in a time of 1:01.31. That beat the field by over 4 seconds en route to lowering his previous personal best and national standard of 1:01.38 notched at the 2022 Bolivarian Games.
This new effort was comprised of a 29.22 opener and a back half of 1:01.21 to get the job done.
The Penn State swimmer owns the following Chilean national records at the moment:
- 50m breast – 28.16, 2021 South American Junior Championships
- 100m breast – 1:01.31, 2024 Paraguayan National Championships
- 200m breast – 2:13.75, 2024 Paraguayan National Championships
Additional Notes
- 30-year-old Andrea Berrino clocked a time of 25.65 to take the women’s 50m free, approaching her national record of 25.50 logged at last year’s Argentine Championships.
- Diego Sebastian Aranda, just 17 years of age, produced a time of 22.58 to win the men’s 50m free. That’s within striking distance of the national record of 22.44 set by Enzo Martinez at the 2021 South American Championships.