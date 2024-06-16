Lazzerini Produces Another Breaststroke Record In Paraguay

2024 PARAGUAYAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, June 12th – Saturday, June 15th

Centro Aquatico Nacional

LCM (50m)

Olympic Qualifying Event

Recap #1

Results – Meet Mobile – Campeonato Nacional de Natacion a y Open

The 2024 Paraguayan National Championships concluded last night but not before Mariano Lazzerini fired off another national record in the breaststroke discipline.

While racing in the men’s 100m breaststroke, Chilean Lazzerini touched in a time of 1:01.31. That beat the field by over 4 seconds en route to lowering his previous personal best and national standard of 1:01.38 notched at the 2022 Bolivarian Games.

This new effort was comprised of a 29.22 opener and a back half of 1:01.21 to get the job done.

The Penn State swimmer owns the following Chilean national records at the moment:

50m breast – 28.16, 2021 South American Junior Championships

100m breast – 1:01.31, 2024 Paraguayan National Championships

200m breast – 2:13.75, 2024 Paraguayan National Championships

