Dutchman Sean Niewold Qualifies For Paris With 48.14 100 Freestyle

2024 DUTCH LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

June 13th – June 16th

Amersfoort, Netherlands

LCM (50m)

Recap #1

Results

With the June 23rd Olympic qualification deadline looming, 22-year-old Sean Niewold made the most of his racing opportunity at the 2024 Dutch Long Course Championships.

Competing in the heats of the men’s 100m freestyle this morning in Amersfoort, the 6’8″ Niewold cracked a monster personal best of 48.14 to take the top seed.

Niewold opened in 23.33 and closed in 24.81 to hit the fastest time of his career, usurping his previous PB of 48.52 established last year in Rotterdam. That effort included splits of 23.30/25.22.

This morning, Niewold was one of two swimmers who dipped under the 50-second barrier, with Stan Pijnenburg joining him at 48.80 for the 2nd slot.

Niewold’s 48.14 performance cleared the 48.34 World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time needed to book his ticket in Paris.

According to the World Aquatics database, Niewold now checks in as the Netherlands’ 3rd-fastest 100m freestyler in history. He ranks 28th in the world this season.

Top 5 Dutch Men’s LCM 100 Freestyle Performers All-Time