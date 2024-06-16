Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gretchen Walsh on 100 Fly WR: “I was probably the most shocked out of the people I know”

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

Last night in the first event of the 2024 US Olympic Trials, Gretchen Walsh shocked swimming by breaking an 8-year-old world record in the 100 butterfly, touching in 55.18. Walsh might have shocked herself the most.

snailSpace
13 minutes ago

Her reaction after that insane swim was priceless. I don't think I've ever seen a swimmer that shocked about their result. Now I'm really hoping we will see a 54. in finals.

2
0
Reply
Fleur
25 minutes ago

Not bad for bathtub specialist 😂 GO GRETCHEN prove the haters wrong!

0
0
Reply
ZThomas
32 minutes ago

I imagine it really is difficult to "put the phone down" and get a good nights sleep after setting a WR in semis.

7
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
50 minutes ago

"there has been a little bit of buzz" made me think she was directly addressing the humming in the video.

My brain is great.

My brain is great.

6
-1
Reply
Mediocre Swammer
Reply to  Steve Nolan
23 minutes ago

I had the same thought.

0
-1
Reply
owen
1 hour ago

"the real pool, some would say" 😭😭😭

17
0
Reply

