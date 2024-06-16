Gretchen Walsh on 100 Fly WR: “I was probably the most shocked out of the people I know”

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS
- June 15-23, 2024
- Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50 Meters)
- Session Start Times (ET):
- 11 a.m. Prelims
- 7:45 p.m. Finals (varying based on broadcast needs)
Last night in the first event of the 2024 US Olympic Trials, Gretchen Walsh shocked swimming by breaking an 8-year-old world record in the 100 butterfly, touching in 55.18. Walsh might have shocked herself the most.
Her reaction after that insane swim was priceless. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a swimmer that shocked about their result. Now I’m really hoping we will see a 54. in finals.
Not bad for bathtub specialist 😂 GO GRETCHEN prove the haters wrong!
I imagine it really is difficult to “put the phone down” and get a good nights sleep after setting a WR in semis.
“there has been a little bit of buzz” made me think she was directly addressing the humming in the video.
My brain is great.
I had the same thought.
“the real pool, some would say” 😭😭😭