Final Wrap-Up Of 2024 Singapore National Swimming Championships

2024 SINGAPORE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, June 12th – Saturday, June 15th

OCBC Aquatic Centre

LCM (50m)

Olympic Qualifying Event

Recap #1 | Recap #2

Results

The 2024 Singapore National Swimming Championships wrapped up today from the OCBC Aquatic Centre but not before additional meet records bit the dust.

The men’s 100m fly was one such event, with Quah Zheng Wen producing a winning effort of 52.10.

Splitting 24.11/27.99, Quah’s effort came within striking distance of his own lifetime best of 51.87, a mark he put on the books at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games to become Singapore’s #2 performer of all time.

The women’s 100m fly saw visiting Japanese athlete Chiharu Iitsuka get it done for gold, producing a result of 58.16 to top the podium.

Iitsuka’s outing surpassed the previous meet standard of 58.95 Tao Li logged over a decade ago in 2011.

The top Singaporean athlete in the race was represented by Quah Jing Wen who snared silver in 59.30 while Levenia Sim bagged bronze in 1:00.34.

Already a medalist in the 1500m free at these championships, 21-year-old Ching Hwee Gan grabbed another gold in the 400m free.

The Singapore Swimming Club athlete posted a mark of 4:12.31, establishing a new championship record in the process.

She remains the nation’s #2 performer of all time, improving upon her previous lifetime best of 4:13.10 from the heats of the 2023 World Championships.

Earlier in the competition, 20-year-old Junhao Chan became the #2 Singaporean 200m breast performer in history. Tonight, he logged a mark of 27.72 to establish a new national record in the 50m breast.

Although Chan earned silver behind Namibia’s Ronan Zuberg Wantenaar who touched first in 27.54, Chan’s effort of 27.72 surpassed his own previous national record Nicholas Mahabir established at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games.

Additional Notes