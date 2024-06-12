Meet Records Fall On Day One Of 2024 Singapore National Championships

2024 SINGAPORE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, June 12th – Saturday, June 15th

OCBC Aquatic Centre

LCM (50m)

Olympic Qualifying Event

Results

The 19th Singapore National Swimming Championships began today from OCBC Aquatic Centre with the meet representing a last-chance opportunity for swimmers to notch Paris 2024-worthy times ahead of the June 23rd deadline.

Although no swimmer achieved a World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time, there were still some quality efforts put on display to keep the interest of the home crowd.

Taking the women’s 100m free was 32-year-old Quah Ting Wen of Swimfast Aquatic Club.

The veteran produced a time of 56.01 to get to the wall first, touching out Amanda Lim who settled for silver less than .10 behind in 56.09. Marina Chan of the Chinese Swimming Club Singapore rounded out the top 3 in 57.22.

The men’s 100m free saw 22-year-old AquaTech athlete Jonathan Tan turn in a new meet record en route to victory.

Tan touched in 48.98, beating his own competition standard of 49.07 put on the books 3 years ago. His time represented one of three sub-50-second performances in the final, as Mikkel Lee hit 49.14 for silver and Darren Chua logged 49.75 for bronze.

