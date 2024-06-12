Meet Records Fall On Day One Of 2024 Singapore National Championships

2024 SINGAPORE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, June 12th – Saturday, June 15th
- OCBC Aquatic Centre
- LCM (50m)
- Olympic Qualifying Event
The 19th Singapore National Swimming Championships began today from OCBC Aquatic Centre with the meet representing a last-chance opportunity for swimmers to notch Paris 2024-worthy times ahead of the June 23rd deadline.
Although no swimmer achieved a World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time, there were still some quality efforts put on display to keep the interest of the home crowd.
Taking the women’s 100m free was 32-year-old Quah Ting Wen of Swimfast Aquatic Club.
The veteran produced a time of 56.01 to get to the wall first, touching out Amanda Lim who settled for silver less than .10 behind in 56.09. Marina Chan of the Chinese Swimming Club Singapore rounded out the top 3 in 57.22.
The men’s 100m free saw 22-year-old AquaTech athlete Jonathan Tan turn in a new meet record en route to victory.
Tan touched in 48.98, beating his own competition standard of 49.07 put on the books 3 years ago. His time represented one of three sub-50-second performances in the final, as Mikkel Lee hit 49.14 for silver and Darren Chua logged 49.75 for bronze.
Additional Notes
- Visiting Australian Isabel Sheldrick got it done for gold in the women’s 100m back, producing a time of 1:02.34 for gold. The top Singaporean athlete was represented by Levenia Sim who touched in 1:02.78 as the runner-up.
- Letitia Sim was too quick to catch in the women’s 200m breast, firing off a new meet record as she handily beat the field. The 21-year-old notched an effort of 2:26.42 slicing over a second off her own meet record of 2:27.91 put on the books last year. Malaysia’s Jinq En Phee was the next-quickest performer, registering 2:36.74 as the silver medalist.
- Japan’s Chiharu Iitsuka clocked a time of 26.65 to win the women’s 50m fly event by nearly a second.
- 28-year-old Quah Zheng Wen earned gold in the men’s edition of the 50m fly, posting 23.62 to get the edge over Tan who hit 24.02 for silver.
- Ching Hwee Gan put up a time of 16:10.61 to take the women’s 1500m free, crushing her own meet record of 16:35.03 notched 3 years ago. Her effort dipped under the World Aquatics Olympic Consideration Time of 16:13.94 in the process. However, as we reported, World Aquatics is doubtful there will be room for consideration time athletes at the Paris 2024 Games.