Kensey McMahon Gives Candid Perspective on 4-Year Ban for Positive Doping Test

Kensey McMahon is an NCAA Champion from 2023 and a world championship medalist. On June 4, 2024, it was reported that McMahon had received a 4-year suspension by USADA after testing positive for a banned substance (Vadadustat).

Kensey came on the SwimSwam podcast to give her perspective not only on the positive test and verdict itself but also on the process of trying to investigate this situation. McMahon speaks to the 2+ decades she’s put into swimming, the recent doping scandal involving 23 Chinese athletes, and getting an invitation to compete in the Enhanced Games.

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Daddy Foster
4 minutes ago

Any potential for environmental contamination with this drug? Not defending her (I’m assuming the ruling is correct and she’s guilty), but I’m genuinely curious the chances of accidentally ingesting it?

Togger
13 minutes ago

Sometimes you just end up accidentally taking a new, niche, prescription kidney drug which happens to give performance enhancing benefits without realising.

Who amongst us can say we haven’t done the same at one time or another?

Last edited 12 minutes ago by Togger
Jeah
18 minutes ago

I’m not watching a 40 minute interview of someone that failed a drug test. What did she say?

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

