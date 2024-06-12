Kensey McMahon Gives Candid Perspective on 4-Year Ban for Positive Doping Test

Kensey McMahon is an NCAA Champion from 2023 and a world championship medalist. On June 4, 2024, it was reported that McMahon had received a 4-year suspension by USADA after testing positive for a banned substance (Vadadustat).
Kensey came on the SwimSwam podcast to give her perspective not only on the positive test and verdict itself but also on the process of trying to investigate this situation. McMahon speaks to the 2+ decades she’s put into swimming, the recent doping scandal involving 23 Chinese athletes, and getting an invitation to compete in the Enhanced Games.
Any potential for environmental contamination with this drug? Not defending her (I’m assuming the ruling is correct and she’s guilty), but I’m genuinely curious the chances of accidentally ingesting it?
Sometimes you just end up accidentally taking a new, niche, prescription kidney drug which happens to give performance enhancing benefits without realising.
Who amongst us can say we haven’t done the same at one time or another?
I’m not watching a 40 minute interview of someone that failed a drug test. What did she say?