7 Different Strategies To Watch The U.S. Olympic Trials While At Work

US Olympic Trials kick off on June 15th. With prelims on Peacock at 11 am every day, we’ve put together ways you can watch the heats while at work.

TV coverage will begin on the first night of competition during finals at 6:30 pm EST on USA Network on Saturday, June 15th. Live coverage of finals will be available every night on NBC and Peacock beginning at 8 pm EST.

Prelims will be available live on Peacock. USA Network will have same-day delayed coverage of prelims. Peacock streaming costs $5.99 a month (plus tax) or $59.99 per year (There also is a deal right now through June 30 if you use the code “STREAMTHEDEAL” to get Peacock for $19.99 for the whole year). A discount is also available for students allowing Peacock to be $1.99/month.

The Basic: On Your Phone in Plain Sight

With our first idea, you don’t even try to hide your phone. You probably have a chill boss or can work from home. It’s totally out in the open and you get away with it (yippee).

Picture in Picture For Computers

Definitely popular on phones, using picture in picture on the computer is very useful. Theres numerous Google Chrome extensions that allow you to do this.

Use Sick Time

Don’t get sick often? Why not use a sick day (or two). Then you can watch from the comfort of your couch while not having to consume honey and tea while also having tissues by you side. Best sick day ever. Even SuperBowl Monday is known as “super sick Monday”

Use Your Phone Like School Kids Do Nowadays When It Isn’t Supposed to be Out

Put the phone in your lap, peak down once in a while, bonus points if you are able to use airpods (ladies, leave your hair down for the day on this one).

Take “Bathroom Breaks”

You got food poisoning last night and really really need to keep going to the bathroom. Maybe you actually just got so nervous thinking about all that you were missing and that made your tummy hurt too.

Move The Office To The Sports Bar For The Day

Computer on the bar, swimming on the screen, you’re all set.

Have An Office Party And Turn On The TV

New year’s party in June. Theres tons to celebrate (the summer solstice begins June 20th).