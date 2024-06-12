Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

7 Different Strategies To Watch The U.S. Olympic Trials While At Work

Comments: 2

US Olympic Trials kick off on June 15th. With prelims on Peacock at 11 am every day, we’ve put together ways you can watch the heats while at work.

TV coverage will begin on the first night of competition during finals at 6:30 pm EST on USA Network on Saturday, June 15th. Live coverage of finals will be available every night on NBC and Peacock beginning at 8 pm EST.

Prelims will be available live on Peacock. USA Network will have same-day delayed coverage of prelims. Peacock streaming costs $5.99 a month (plus tax) or $59.99 per year (There also is a deal right now through June 30 if you use the code “STREAMTHEDEAL” to get Peacock for $19.99 for the whole year). A discount is also available for students allowing Peacock to be $1.99/month.

The Basic: On Your Phone in Plain Sight

With our first idea, you don’t even try to hide your phone. You probably have a chill boss or can work from home. It’s totally out in the open and you get away with it (yippee). Put down that phone! Advice for using cell phones at work

Picture in Picture For Computers

Definitely popular on phones, using picture in picture on the computer is very useful. Theres numerous Google Chrome extensions that allow you to do this.

Floating Video - PiP Extension

Use Sick Time

Don’t get sick often? Why not use a sick day (or two). Then you can watch from the comfort of your couch while not having to consume honey and tea while also having tissues by you side. Best sick day ever. Even SuperBowl Monday is known as “super sick Monday”

Faking Sick For Work: A Field Study | Hazlitt

Photo via Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Use Your Phone Like School Kids Do Nowadays When It Isn’t Supposed to be Out

Put the phone in your lap, peak down once in a while, bonus points if you are able to use airpods (ladies, leave your hair down for the day on this one).

School policies affect cell phone use – Valley Ventana

Photo via Bethany Mann

Take “Bathroom Breaks”

Reaching Out From the Bathroom Office - The New York Times

Photo via New York Times

You got food poisoning last night and really really need to keep going to the bathroom. Maybe you actually just got so nervous thinking about all that you were missing and that made your tummy hurt too.

Move The Office To The Sports Bar For The Day

Computer on the bar, swimming on the screen, you’re all set.

Students praise new Western Market sports bar for prices, games, vibes – The GW Hatchet

Photo via Jacob Pucci

Have An Office Party And Turn On The TV

New year’s party in June. Theres tons to celebrate (the summer solstice begins June 20th).

Holiday Party Ideas for Work

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joel Lin
7 minutes ago

Fake a different medical emergency each working day next week.

After 3 days you need George Costanza level skills.

0
0
Reply
please and thank you
7 minutes ago

Just double checking – will swimming during Olympics also be on Peacock streaming? So I’d be covered for $19.99?

0
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!