WATCH: Ariarne Titmus Breaks World Record, Mollie O’Callaghan Swims #2 200 Free All-Time

Comments: 6

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

After Federica Pellegrini‘s super-suited world record in the women’s 200 free was on the books for 14 years, the Italian’s longstanding mark of 1:52.98 has now been eclipsed three times in the last 11 months.

Australian sensation Mollie O’Callaghan busted through the barrier last summer, winning the World Championship title in 1:52.85, and then on Wednesday, the world record was absolutely demolished by two swimmers at the Australian Olympic Trials in Brisbane.

Ariarne Titmus, the defending Olympic champion, outdueled O’Callaghan in an epic final, knocking more than six-tenths off the world record in a mind-boggling 1:52.23.

Despite chopping 37 one-hundredths off her world record, O’Callaghan lost the distinction of being the fastest swimmer in history, touching 2nd to Titmus in a time of 1:52.48, becoming the first swimmer to have two 1:52 swims under her belt.

Between the two of them, they now own eight of the 10 fastest swims ever, with Titmus holding five of the top eight.

All-Time Performances – Women’s 200 Freestyle (LCM)

  1. Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 1:52.23 – 2024
  2. Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 1:52.48 – 2024
  3. Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 1:52.85 – 2023
  4. Federica Pellegrini (ITA), 1:52.98 – 2009
  5. Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 1:53.01 – 2023
  6. Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 1:53.09 – 2021
  7. Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 1:53.31 – 2022
  8. Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 1:53.50 – 2021
  9. Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 1:53.57 – 2024
  10. Allison Schmitt (USA), 1:53.61 – 2012

Below, watch the two go head-to-head, courtesy of Olympic swimming on YouTube.

Lani PallisterBrianna ThrossellShayna Jack and Jamie Perkins occupied the next four spots in the final, likely landing them on the Olympic team for the women’s 800 free relay that will be a massive favorite for gold in Paris.

MTK
10 minutes ago

The SCM world record of 1:50.31 is looking pretty soft right now…

0
0
Reply
Mr Piano
19 minutes ago

Wow! That’s all I got lol. 1:52.2 and .4 are insane. Everytime I think Ariane has peaked, she somehow goes faster. Mollie was almost equally phenomenal, what great performances.

Titmus is the best female swimmer in the world right now.

2
-1
Reply
KeithM
20 minutes ago

The Aussie 4×200 relay is more impressive than their 4×100 at this stage. Maybe that changes after the 100 free later in the meet but probably not.

1
-1
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  KeithM
16 minutes ago

Idk how you best quantify it – averaging a sub 52s split for the relay record is p wild.

These two swims are most likely gonna be better than anything anyone on the 4×1’ll do, but 3 and 4 (and 5 and 6) are a lot better there.

0
-1
Reply
Orange Mandela
21 minutes ago

Awesome Aussie Ladies!

I’m sure Siobhan is watching closely. I’m looking forward to seeing Titmus’s 800.

2
0
Reply
hambone
26 minutes ago

Wow. Just wow.

3
0
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

