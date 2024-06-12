WATCH: Ariarne Titmus Breaks World Record, Mollie O’Callaghan Swims #2 200 Free All-Time

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

After Federica Pellegrini‘s super-suited world record in the women’s 200 free was on the books for 14 years, the Italian’s longstanding mark of 1:52.98 has now been eclipsed three times in the last 11 months.

Australian sensation Mollie O’Callaghan busted through the barrier last summer, winning the World Championship title in 1:52.85, and then on Wednesday, the world record was absolutely demolished by two swimmers at the Australian Olympic Trials in Brisbane.

Ariarne Titmus, the defending Olympic champion, outdueled O’Callaghan in an epic final, knocking more than six-tenths off the world record in a mind-boggling 1:52.23.

Despite chopping 37 one-hundredths off her world record, O’Callaghan lost the distinction of being the fastest swimmer in history, touching 2nd to Titmus in a time of 1:52.48, becoming the first swimmer to have two 1:52 swims under her belt.

Between the two of them, they now own eight of the 10 fastest swims ever, with Titmus holding five of the top eight.

All-Time Performances – Women’s 200 Freestyle (LCM)

Below, watch the two go head-to-head, courtesy of Olympic swimming on YouTube.

Lani Pallister, Brianna Throssell, Shayna Jack and Jamie Perkins occupied the next four spots in the final, likely landing them on the Olympic team for the women’s 800 free relay that will be a massive favorite for gold in Paris.