Chan Becomes Singapore’s #2 100 Breast Performer At National Championships

2024 SINGAPORE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, June 12th – Saturday, June 15th

OCBC Aquatic Centre

LCM (50m)

Olympic Qualifying Event

Day 1 Recap

Results

Day 2 of the 2024 Singapore National Swimming Championshps saw additional meet records bite the dust on both the men’s and women’s sides.

As a refresher, this competition is an Olympic qualifying affair, as the June 23rd selection window looms for athletes around the world.

Junhao Chan of Aquatic Performance Swim Club topped the men’s 100m breaststroke podium tonight, putting up a time of 1:00.95.

Splitting 28.53/32.42, his time improved his morning result of 1:00.98, a mark which already overtook the previous meet record.

According to the World Aquatics database, Chan’s performance rendered him Singapore’s #2 performer of all time in this men’s 100m breast. Only national record holder Nicholas Mahabir has been quicker, owning the Singaporean standard of 59.96 from last year.

A trio of men dipped under the previous meet record as they landed on the podium in the 100m freestyle.

Jonathan Tan hit a winning effort of 1:48.75, beating Glen Lim’s former meet mark of 1:49.75 put on the books last year.

Tonight Ardi Azman was rendered the silver medalist in 1:47.79 while Darren Chua rounded out the top 3 finishers in 1:49.61.

Additional Notes