Tanner Filion, D3 Record-Holder & D1 All-American, Makes 100 Back Semis at Olympic Trials

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

In only his third time swimming the long course 100 back, Tanner Filion is an Olympic Trials semifinalist. In the penultimate heat, he split 25.85/28.55 to claim the 13th seed going into finals. He dropped 0.38-seconds, clocking a new personal best (54.40).

After a record-breaking run at Division 3 Whitman College that culminated in 2023 NCAA titles and records in the 100 back (45.75) and 200 back (1:41.17), he made the announcement that he would be transferring to Notre Dame for his Covid fifth-year.

There he continued to improve, highlighted by an 11th place finish in the 200 back (1:39.16) and two All-American relay honors (200 free relay, 400 free relay).

Prior to today, Filion had only swum the long course 100 back twice: at the 2023 Ohio Invite (54.78) and the 2023 U.S. Open (56.53).

Filion isn’t the only D3 champion at this meet. Two-time 100 breast champion Jennah Fadely of Kenyon was in action earlier this session, clocking a personal best 1:09.10 (19th) to miss the top 16 by just 0.29-seconds.