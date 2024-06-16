Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Tanner Filion, D3 Record-Holder & D1 All-American, Makes 100 Back Semis at Olympic Trials

Comments: 5

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

In only his third time swimming the long course 100 back, Tanner Filion is an Olympic Trials semifinalist. In the penultimate heat, he split 25.85/28.55 to claim the 13th seed going into finals. He dropped 0.38-seconds, clocking a new personal best (54.40).

After a record-breaking run at Division 3 Whitman College that culminated in 2023 NCAA titles and records in the 100 back (45.75) and 200 back (1:41.17), he made the announcement that he would be transferring to Notre Dame for his Covid fifth-year.

There he continued to improve, highlighted by an 11th place finish in the 200 back (1:39.16) and two All-American relay honors (200 free relay, 400 free relay).

Prior to today, Filion had only swum the long course 100 back twice: at the 2023 Ohio Invite (54.78) and the 2023 U.S. Open (56.53).

Filion isn’t the only D3 champion at this meet. Two-time 100 breast champion Jennah Fadely of Kenyon was in action earlier this session, clocking a personal best 1:09.10 (19th) to miss the top 16 by just 0.29-seconds.

5
Thirteenthwind
51 seconds ago

D3 showing up today. Go go go!

PFA
1 minute ago

D3’s showing out at trials big time. Almost feels like an ad for swimming D3

Revsticky
19 minutes ago

Tanner once again rocking the Whitman legacy

Adrian
22 minutes ago

Luke Rodarte was also the D3 champion in 100 breast (2022), and dropped a second PB to get into tonight’s final.

Jason
22 minutes ago

Rodarte was also a d3 product before he transferred to cal

