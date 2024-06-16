Sarah Sjostrom Responds to Gretchen Walsh’s 55.18 on Social Media in a Heartfelt Message

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – SEMI-FINALS

Finals Qualifiers:

Response to Gretchen Walsh‘s earth-shattering new World Record swim has been pouring in, including from some of the greatest swimmers in the world. While her nearest competitors surrounded the UVA athlete in the pool, the electronic support has been just as resounding. Walsh, who lowered the WR by three-tenths of a second, said after the race that she “…was probably the most shocked out of the people I know”

Also, in that interview, in response to the question, “How does it feel to break a world record held by Sarah Sjostrom?” Walsh responded by saying

It’s insane. I mean, she’s an amazing athlete and swimmer and role model for me, so to even be, like, in the same sentence as her is insane already, so it’s truly a dream come true.

The former World Record holder, who held the record from 2009 to 2012 and then took it back from Dana Vollmer in 2015 posted on Instagram the following message.

Sjostrom and Walsh squared off three times last summer. In the 50 free and 50 fly individually as well as in the women’s 4×100 free relay. The Swede got the best of Walsh in all of the races, as she both the 50s and outsplit Walsh in the relay by 1.82 seconds. The pair occupied the podium together in the 50 fly, as Walsh won the bronze medal .69 seconds behind the World Record holder, Sjostrom.

Former American and World Record Holder Dana Vollmer appeared to be in the pool as a screenshot of her Instagram story, shows her filming the swim.

One of her UVA coaches, Tyler Fenwick, posted a funny message tying her results to the Lucas Oil Stadium venue.