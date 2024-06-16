2024 French Olympic Trials Day 1: Roster Update

2024 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

After an exciting and fast first day of the French Elite Championships, which is serving as their Olympic Trials, France has their first qualifiers. As a reminder, French selection procedures use the Olympic qualifying times as their standard, but there is no automatic qualification as the team selection is up to the sole discretion of “Le Directeur Technique National”, a title held by Jacco Verhaeren.

You can read the selection procedure (in French) here.

Today’s swim saw a number of repeat Olympians add to their accolades. Marie Wattel safely qualified for her second Olympic games in the 100 fly. Wattel, the national record holder, was 57.49 this morning and while off her record by over a second, has a month or so to prepare.

Joining her in Paris will be Anastasiia Kirpichnikova and David Aubry, both of whom were the fastest French swimmers in their respective 400 free. Kirpichnikova will have the honor of representing a second nation at the Olympics, having previously swam for the Russian Olympic Committee in Tokyo, as a doping scandal prevented the use of the country’s name.

Based on the selection times, the following swimmers appear to have booked their spots in the Paris Olympic Village.

Day 1 Roster

Individual Qualifiers

Above OQT but likely relay swimmers