Bobby Finke Breaks Down Florida Distance Group Trash Talk

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

While talking to the media in Indianapolis, Finke got into the weeds on the topic of trash talking. The distance ace detailed a bet he made with fellow freestyle specialist Kieran Smith during the Atlanta Classic in which Finke won and is now owed a steak dinner. Finke also made it crystal clear that you do NOT trash talk Katie Ledecky.

