916 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 1604 Swim Jobs.



DURANGO COLORADO HEAD COACHING POSITION

Durango is a vibrant town located in the southwest corner of Colorado and nestled in the San Juan Mountains with the Animas River running through it. Durango is a destination for all ages and all seasons. Summer brings endless hiking, backpacking, mountain biking, fly fishing, and river rafting opportunities. Durango is also home to Fort Lewis College, a 4-year liberal arts college with over 44 majors and 29 combined NCAA Division II sports teams and intercollegiate club teams.

SWIM TEAM HEAD COACH

The YMCA of Marquette County Swim Team is a year-round competitive swim program with about 100 Marquette-area athletes who train and compete September-March each year and about 40 athletes who train and compete May-August each year. The program includes a developmental group for ages 9 & Under (Future Stars) as well as Bronze, Silver, Gold and National groups. We use the YMCA, local high school and University pools for practices.

HEAD SWIM COACH – TULSA OK

Do you have a passion for Swimming and living a healthy way of life? We are looking for a passionate Head Swim Team Coach who enjoys working in a fast-paced environment and will help our Swim Team members improve their swimming in our state-of-the-art recreational and lap pools, both indoors and out.

CO HEAD COACH – GRENOBLE – FRANCE

The Nautic Club Alp’38 (NC ALP’38) is seeking a co Head Coach to lead our elite swim group in partnership with our Head coach (Guy La Rocca). The co Head coach is an integral part to the overall success and legacy of the team. He should have extensive coaching experience, a proven track record of excellence and a passion for working with people. He should have the ability to establish effective working relationships with the other Head Coach and the staff.

THUNDERBIRD AQUATIC CLUB HEAD COACH/YOUTH AQUATIC MANAGER

We are located in Anacortes, WA, a city of 16,000 situated on Fidalgo Island, which is connected to the mainland via state highway. We offer scenic views, a pristine environment, great schools, over fifty miles of maintained forest trails, fishing, kayaking, and whale watching, as well as easy proximity to a variety of cultural destinations—Seattle is ninety minutes to the south; Vancouver, BC a similar distance to the north.

SFU – FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACH – NCAA II

Simon Fraser University, a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II institution invites qualified candidates to apply for the full-time position of Assistant Coach, Swimming. Reporting to the Head Coach, Men’s and Women’s Swimming, this position is responsible for aiding the head coach in the development and coaching of the SFU Swimming program, within established guidelines, policies and procedures of Simon Fraser University and the Department of Athletics and Recreation.

FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACH

This is a position tailor-made for a young career coach – we are looking for a “coachable coach” full of enthusiasm for the sport, who is ready to learn and grow with our team. Our goal is to help you become the best possible coach you can be! You will get a high degree of ownership and authority over 2 training groups (one HS-aged, mostly freshmen and sophomores not yet ready for our Senior group; and our top 10&U training group); you will also coach alongside both our Head Coach and Head Age Group Coach, with plenty of opportunities to learn from them. Additionally, we value professional development and will cover expenses for career enrichment opportunities, including local and national coaching clinics, sabbaticals to learn from other teams, and/or additional classwork.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR – WESTERN ACADEMY OF BEIJING

WAB is a leading international IB curriculum school with an enrollment of 1350 students aged 3-18. The student body includes over 50 nationalities and the teaching faculty 22 nationalities. The Aquatics Director is responsible to the Athletics and Activities Director for overseeing the WAB aquatics activity programs. The Aquatics Director will manage the daily operations of the pool and ensure a safe, healthy, stimulating and attractive aquatic environment for all WAB programs. He or she will be responsible for the pool as a facility and resource for the school. Actively promote and provide leadership and support for all PE aquatics programs and ASA activities. The Aquatics Director will be directly responsible for the TigerSharks Swim Team.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

We are looking to hire a qualified individual for the full-time position of Head Age Group Coach. This individual will work with our head coach to develop the whole team, and will work specifically with the 12-under program. This position requires a candidate with strong administrative, communication and people skills.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

This position is responsible for assisting with all phases of the Division I Women’s Swimming program at the University of Richmond. Specific responsibilities include but are not limited to: coaching and student-athlete skill development, recruiting, administrative tasks related to the operation of the program, and providing a positive collegiate experience for student-athletes.

UNIV OF DENVER HILLTOPPERS ASST COACH

The University of Denver Hilltoppers are looking to hire 1-2 part time coaches. Positions range from senior assistant coach to group lead coaches of various ages ranging from athletes to 10&U to senior. We would like to begin training for new staff during summer months with full responsibilities beginning in late August/early September of 2018. Our club is a very stable environment. We are owned and operated by the University of Denver. We do not have a parent board. Head Coach Shawn Smith has coached at DU since 1994, and has been Head Coach since 2001. Our team of just over 300 athletes has been recognized as a Gold medal club in the club excellence program three of the last ten years.

GRADUATE INTERN MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

Regis is a dynamic Catholic coed university located in Weston, 12 miles from Boston. The university has a classic New England campus and is known for its close-knit, welcoming community. Through service and global learning opportunities, Regis is dedicated to creating leaders who can solve complex problems around the world. There are 2,000 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Assistant Coach for Swimming will hold a full-time, 10-month appointment in the Department of Athletics and will report to the Head Coach for Swimming & Diving. The coach will assist with coaching, organizing, administering and developing a successful intercollegiate athletics program. The coach complies with all rules and regulations of the NCAA, the University Athletic Association, Washington University, and the Department of Athletics.

LIFEGUARDS (CONEY ISLAND YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater New York is here for all New Yorkers — to empower youth, improve health, and strengthen community. Founded in 1852, today the Y serves a diverse population of more than half a million New Yorkers who learn, grow, and thrive through programs and services at our 24 branches. Community is the cornerstone of the Y. Together, we connect active, engaged New Yorkers to build stronger communities.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR (CONEY ISLAND YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater New York is here for all New Yorkers — to empower youth, improve health, and strengthen community. Founded in 1852, today the Y serves a diverse population of more than half a million New Yorkers who learn, grow, and thrive through programs and services at our 24 branches. Community is the cornerstone of the Y. Together, we connect active, engaged New Yorkers to build stronger communities.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

Responsible for assisting the Head Coach of Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving/Aquatics Director in all aspects of the swimming & diving program as well as the aquatics function for the department and university. Successful candidates will provide a positive educational environment which enhances the development of the whole student-athlete. Will assist in fundraising activities for the program and department including the hosting of swimming & diving events and rentals. Teach physical education courses.

HEAD COACH – NITTANY LION AQUATIC CLUB & STATE HIGH SWIMMING

Nittany Lion Aquatic Club (NLAC) is a year round USA swimming program located in State College, PA, with approximately 85 to 100 age group swimmers ranging from novice to college age, a staff of 4-6 coaches, and an oversight board of elected volunteers. NLAC is independent from, but principally uses, the State College Area School District (SCASD) pool for training and the indoor and outdoor pools on the Penn State campus for meets.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH – HAMILTON COLLEGE

Under limited supervision and direction, the Assistant Coach is responsible for supporting the Head Coach in all aspects of the Swimming and Diving Program for the College. Using independent judgment and discretion, the Assistant Coach has responsibility in such critical areas as instructing student athletes, recruitment, supporting student athlete academic progress, budget management, scheduling, managing travel, compliance with NCAA and NESCAC rules and regulations and internal policies and procedures, and ensuring that the overall integrity and image of the program meets the College’s high level of excellence.

HEAD COACH AMHERST TRITONS SWIM TEAM (ATST)

We are looking for a competitive and charismatic individual to fill the year round salaried position of Head Coach. We seek a coach who is enthusiastic to develop the individual swimmers and the team to the fullest potential. The coach will design, coach and lead practices for our five swim levels. The head coach will also recruit, train and manage assistant coaches to develop our swimmers to the highest level possible. Practices are typically between 3pm to 8pm on weekdays and 8am to 12pm on weekends with meets on weekends during the season. Bring your vision, your love of swimming and your passion for building a team!

RICE AQUATICS FULL TIME LEAD COACH AND RICE UNIVERSITY WOMEN’S SWIM TEAM VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT

Rice University Women’s Swim team and RICE Aquatics (RICE) is seeking a Volunteer Assistant Swim Coach with the collegiate team and Full Time Lead Coach to work with our competitive age group program. This coach would be an integral part in our missions to provide professional coaching while emphasizing: individual and team growth, healthy lifestyle and values of swimming as a lifelong sport. Rice University is a private and prestigious university sponsoring a nationally competitive NCAA Division I women’s swimming program and RICE is a coach-owned club training year round out of Rice University’s 50m x 25yd outdoor facility in the heart of Houston TX. RICE has a 200 + Age Group/Senior program and a 100 strong USMS program that serves the surrounding “inner loop” of Houston.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Within the framework of the Loyola University New Orleans mission of educating the whole person, the Assistant Swim Coach will support both the men’s and women’s swim teams by fulfilling the duties and responsibilities of the position. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, assisting the Head Swim Coach in providing coaching expertise and administrative duties for the intercollegiate Swim program on a part-time basis.

FULL TIME HEAD SITE COACH

The FISH is expanding its program further south into the beautiful state-of-the-art Jeff Rouse Swim & Sport Center in Stafford, Virginia – and we are looking for a full-time coach to lead the new site. Located about an hour south of Washington D.C., Stafford is a growing area with a lot of opportunity and potential. As we are developing the program in a new area, we are looking for someone who is energetic and passionate about the sport, someone who is dynamic and willing to learn, and someone who has a proven record of developing and inspiring swimmers to succeed.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH – U OF MIAMI

The University of Miami is considered among the top tier institutions of higher education in the U.S. for its academic excellence, superior medical care, and cutting-edge research. At the U, we are committed to attracting a talented workforce to support our common purpose of transforming lives through teaching, research, and service. Through our values of Diversity, Integrity, Responsibility, Excellence, Compassion, Creativity and Teamwork (DIRECCT) we strive to create an environment where everyone contributes in making UM a great place to work. We are one of the largest private employers in Miami-Dade County; home to more than 13,400 faculty and staff from all over the world.

EDINA HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Edina Swim Club (ESC), is a level 4, Silver medal club located in Edina, MN. ESC is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Head Age Group Coach. This will be a leadership role in our Age Group Program. This position reports directly to the Edina Swim Club Head Coach. Start date is August 1, 2018 and minimum ASCA Level 3 certification.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The DCST program missionis a part of the Kishwaukee YMCA and, as such, is a nonprofit, volunteer administered, professionally coached organization. The Kishwaukee YMCA provides competitive opportunities to the area swimming community through its district, state and national affiliations. DCST also abides by the YMCA’s philosophy of competitive swimming.

MARKETING SPECIALIST, SWIM

The Swim Marketing Specialist will work closely with the marketing and sales teams to manage the US marketing initiatives in our Swim business segment. Primary responsibilities will include creating and maintaining detailed marketing calendars to efficiently execute global marketing strategies and product launches within the US market, coordinating between graphic design, marketing, product, and sales teams to create needed marketing deliverables for product launches and marketing campaigns, and be the resident swim marketing expert for the US market.

FITTER AND FASTER SEEKS REGISTRATION SALES MANAGERS

Over the past two years Fitter and Faster has enjoyed it’s highest number of clinics and registration sales than ever before. They need help keeping up with the demand for clinics and filling them up! So, they are looking for two part-time or full-time professionals to join their sales and marketing team as Registration Sales Managers.

COMPETITIVE AQUATICS DIRECTOR/HEAD SWIM COACH

The Phoenixville Branch of the Philadelphia Freedom Valley YMCA is seeking a Director of Competitive Aquatics and Head Swim Coach. The program, which comprises more than 200 swimmers, has steadily grown in numbers and stature over the last decade. In March 2018, the team finished second at the PA YMCA State Championships and sent 16 individual qualifiers to YMCA Nationals. Equally impressive is the strong foundation of steady improvement across the age group ranks. Therefore, this position presents a tremendous opportunity for the right candidate to reap the rewards of assisting in the development of young athletes into great people, while attaining regional and national recognition as a leader in competitive aquatics.

HEAD SWIM COACH – PANTHERS SWIM TEAM

The Aquatics Department at Bay Club Redwood Shores, A Bay Club Property, is currently seeking a motivated and ambitious Head Swim Coach. Under the direction of the Aquatics Director and Director of Competitive Swimming, the Head Panthers Swim Coach is responsible for managing and coaching the year round USA swim team; maintaining a safe and effective learning environment while focusing on the fulfillment of clients’ swimming goals; achieving personal revenue goals; and providing the best customer service and hospitality to members and guests.

ASSOCIATE COACH FOR TEMECULA SWIM CLUB, CALIFORNIA

Interested candidates should have a passion for the sport, experience with competitive swimming and coaching, excellent communication skills, as well as a strong work ethic and eagerness to learn and grow as a coach and professional. Applicants must have all certifications up to date. We are looking for an energetic, enthusiastic reliable individual who can not only lead the swimmers but also work well with others. Great organizational skills and time management are essential.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The Illinois Tech Swimming and Diving program is currently seeking a Part-Time Assistant Swimming Coach. This position will serve both the Men’s and Women’s teams and will report directly to the Head Coach.The position is part-time, with an expected contribution of approximately 20 hours per week over the course of the 2018-19 academic year (approximately 40 weeks). Pay is commensurate with experience.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Robert K Fox. Family YMCA of the Lancaster and Fairfield County is actively seeking a Head Coach to lead and grow our swim program. The ideal candidate will be able to work hand in hand with our parent board, hire, lead and manage our age group staff. The Head Coach should be ready to continue our success with national level swimmers and help develop our future swimmers.

SWIMLABS FRANCHISE OWNER

If you want to own your own business and be your own boss within the swimming community, why not do something you already know and love? A SwimLabs Swim School Franchise offers you a proven, turn-key business model, 24/7 back office support, location-specific marketing and the training you need to turn your love of coaching into a successful business. Visit http://swimlabsfranchise.com/contact-us/ and start the path to becoming your own boss.

If you have a Swim Job to present to the community, please submit here and SwimSwam will post to the Swim Jobs channel.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $50, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS (with 100,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 633,000+ fans). I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 33,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 253,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.