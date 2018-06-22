Schooling Settles For Bronze On Night 3 Of Singapore Nationals

14th SINGAPORE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS 2018

Although Olympic champion Joseph Schooling topped the podium in front of a roaring crowd on night 2 of the 2018 Singapore National Swimming Championships, the 23-year-0ld wasn’t able to replicate the same feat tonight at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

Training in Singapore for the summer, Schooling picked up an individual win last night in the 100m fly, clocking a modest, in-training time of 52.43. He kicked off this morning’s prelim with a solid time of 50.35 in the men’s 100m freestyle to claim the top seed heading into tonight’s final. Schooling added .14 to his morning effort to clock 50.49, however, to fall to 3rd in the final race. Earning 100m free gold was India’s Virahawal Khade, who touched in 50.26, followed by New South Wales’ William Yang in 50.37.

As reported yesterday, Schooling is more than likely dropping the 200m fly event from his ongoing meet repertoire indefinitely, so the former Texas Longhorn was not among the field tonight. In his absence, and without Quah Wen Zheng’s presence at these championships, Victoria’s Bowen Gough topped the 200m fly field in a winning effort of 1:59.72. That slid just .04 ahead of Singapore’s Jung Yiong who took silver in 1:59.76.

Gough’s teammate, Samuel Williamson, proved too fast in the 200m breast for any Singaporean to catch, as he won the race in a time of 2:14.84, a new meet record. Fellow Swimming Victoria athlete Sophie Caldwell also won tonight, taking her 3rd event title of these championships. After a 1500m victory and 200m back win on the first 2 nights, Caldwell won the women’s 200m IM in a time of 2:17.69, also a new meet record.

Singapore’s Pang Sheng Jun successfully defended his 200m IM title, winning the race in 2:03.31. The Aquatech Swimming Club athlete fell just .04 shy of his own meet record mark of 2:03.35 set at this competition last year.

17-year-old Cherlyn Yeoh was tonight’s women’s 100m freestyle winner, charging to the wall in a gold medal-garnering effort of 56.61.

Additional Winners: