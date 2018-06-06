New Pro Schooling To Race Locally For First Time Since 2012

For the first time in 6 years, Joseph Schooling will be competing in a local championships in his home nation of Singapore. The 22-year-old former Texas Longhorn is set to race at the Singapore National Swimming Championships scheduled for June 20th -23rd at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

Of the chance to race in front of his home crowd, Schooling says, “It has been a while since I raced in the Singapore National Swimming Championship and I am looking forward to it. I have been training with the team since my return and am loving being back home. The Singapore National Swimming Championship is part of my and the team’s preparations for the upcoming Asian Games and we will see some fast times from the team.”

Since graduating from Texas, Schooling has transitioned into the professional swimmer role, already snagging notable sponsors Hugo Boss and Speedo. Competitively, his biggest pro debut will come later this summer when he will take on 5 events at the Asian Games in August. Schooling is entered in the 100m freestyle, 50m fly and 100m fly, as well as the 4x100m free and 4x100m medley relay events.

In addition to having Schooling compete as a big attraction, this 14th version of the Singapore National Swimming Championships will have another highlight in the form of knock-out style racing for the 50m sprints. Called the Neo Garden Sprints, the 50m races will take place on Saturday, June 23rd, with heats in the morning followed by finals in the formats. Four rounds will reduce the number of swimmers to 5, with the top 3 in each discipline being awarded cash prizes.

“This format creates more opportunities for quality racing, and it challenges the mental and physical capacity of the swimmer towards a high performance environment. Moreover, this engaging and exciting swimming concept will definitely be a treat for the spectators in attendance,” says SSA Vice President for Swimming Joscelin Yeo.