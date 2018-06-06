WATCH: Cody Miller & Lilly King Breaststroke Practice (VLOG)

Below, check out Cody Miller‘s most recent vlog, where he gives us an up-close look at a tough breaststroke practice at Indiana:

The set included a 800 breaststroke kick for time, where Miller was pleased with his new personal best of 9:27 (which includes one pull into the wall and a flip turn). Another big part of the set was 4x200s breast descend 1-4 on 3:30, all negative split. The full practice can be seen 28 seconds into the video.

Among those featured in the vlog was the fastest female breaststroker in history, Lilly King, a regular, and Australian breaststroker Jessica Hansen, who is visiting Bloomington for the week to switch up her training.

Hansen owns a pair of bronze medals from the World Championships (2016 SC, 2017 LC), both in the 400 medley relay. Most recently competing at the Commonwealth Games on home soil, the Melbourne native was 5th in the 50 breast and 8th in the 100 breast.

While Miller and King are gearing up for U.S. Nationals at the end of July, which will serve as the qualifier for the Pan Pacific Championships in August (and partly the 2019 Worlds), Hansen is preparing for the Aussie Pan Pac Trials which will be held June 30 – July 4th in Southern Australia.