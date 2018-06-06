4x FHSAA 2A Champ Emily Cordovi Verbally Commits to In-state Seminoles

With a verbal commitment from Hialeah’s Emily Cordovi, Florida State University women’s swimming and diving team has succeeded in keeping one of Florida’s top backstrokers/butterflyers in-state.

“I’m so excited to be joining the Seminole family for the next four years! I fell in love with the team, the coaches, and overall atmosphere not only on the pool deck but on campus. Go Noles!”

Cordovi is a junior at Gulliver Preparatory School in Pinecrest, Florida. A NISCA All-American, she has won both the 100 fly and 100 back at the Florida 2A high school state meet in each of the last two years. As a sophomore she went 54.67 to claim the butterfly crown and 56.34 to win the back. Last November she went 53.86 in the fly, missing the 2A record by .41, and 55.19 in the back. She also split a 24.49 fly on Gulliver Prep’s state-champion 200 medley relay and 51.36 on the winning 400 free relay.

Cordovi swims year-round for Miami’s Gulliver Swim Club under Chris George. She has continued to drop time since high school season, going best times in the 50/100 free and 200 IM at American Short Course Championships in February and in the 200 free, 50/200 back and 100 breast at Florida Gulf Coast LSC Senior Short Course Championships in March. Last summer she went 1:01.96 in the LCM 100 fly and 2:16.00 in the 200 fly at Southern Zone Sectionals.

Cordovi will join Chade Nersicio and Lizzie Harris in Florida State’s class of 2023.

Top SCY times:

50 fly – 25.14

100 fly – 53.86

200 fly – 1:59.40

50 back – 26.15

100 back – 55.19

50 free – 23.80

100 free – 50.94

