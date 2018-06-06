TYR Signs French Olympian Beryl Gastaldello

French Olympian and former Texas A&M Aggie Béryl Gastaldello has signed a professional deal with TYR, she recently announced on her Instagram page.

“I am proud to announce that I have accepted an amazing partnership with TYR! I love their swimwear and I am thrilled to represent them.”

A member of the French national team at both the 2015 and 2017 World Championships, along with the 2016 Olympic Games, the 23-year-old spent four years in College Station with the Aggies, where she was an 18-time All-American and a 3-time SEC champion. Most recently, after sitting out of SECs due to health issues, Gastaldello was a first team All-American in five events in her final NCAAs, including a pair of 5th place finishes individually in the 50 and 100 freestyle.

The Miramas native has continued the momentum into the long course season, breaking the French Record in the 50 back at their National Championships and earning a spot on this summer’s European Championship team. Gastaldello does have a pair of European Championship medals on her resume, but from the short course version of the event back in Chartres in 2012 (both relays).

TYR is an American company, and sponsors predominantly American swimmers, including the likes of Ryan Lochte, Matt Grevers, Leah Smith and Cody Miller, to name a few. However, they have recently been promoting some of the French national swimmers on their TYR Europe page, specifically up-and-coming star Marie Wattel. They have also sponsored other European swimmers in the past such as Jeanette Ottesen, and athletes in different sports like Ironman World Champion Chrissie Wellington.